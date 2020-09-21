Mumbai, Goa And Neighbouring Areas Likely To Get Heavy Rain: Met Office

Mumbai weather: Mumbai and its neighbouring districts and Goa are expected to get heavy rain, senior officer of India Meteorological Department, Mumbai said.

Mumbai weather alert: The Mumbai weather office has warned of heavy rain in south Konkan region today. Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune, Satara and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra and neighbouring Goa are likely to get heavy rain and thundershowers today and tomorrow, KS Hosalikar, deputy Director General, India Meteorological Department, Mumbai said in a tweet. The Monsoon this year has not yet retreated from India.

Latest IMD satellite pictures show dense cloud cover over Goa and its neighbouring areas. Mr Hosalikar also warned that there is "significant rise in water levels in most of dams in Maharashtra due to continuous rain in this week. Hence discharges from them are leading to flood-like situations...Take care next 48 hours...". 

The weather forecast for the region says, "very active monsoon conditions over Konkan and central Maharashtra." 

Heavy rain pounded several parts of Karnataka and Kerala, where eight districts were put on 'Red' alert on Sunday, while a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy showers in parts of Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar, the weather office said.

Officials of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said, an alert for heavy rain has been issued for Malnad, the coastal regions and a few interior and northern districts for the next couple of days. The situation in Udupi was grim as few villages have been submerged, houses have collapsed and roads washed away, a senior official said on Sunday.

Delhi has not received rain for the last 12 days, which has led to a rise in temperature and humidity. The city has recorded 78 per cent less rainfall in September so far, according to the IMD data. The national capital will experience sultry weather for the next two to three days.

