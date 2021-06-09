Monsoon To Hit Mumbai Today: Heavy Rain Warning And All You Need To Know

Monsoon 2021: Monsoon is very likely to hit Mumbabi today

The Monsoon is very likely to hit Mumbai on Wednesday. The city received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. The latest satellite images "looks very promising with dense clouds" over the west coast, tweeted senior weather scientist, KS Hosalikar. Mumbai,Thane, Belapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri and a few other districts will get heavy rain today, the India Meteorological Depart (IMD) said in its latest weather weather warning for Maharashtra.

Mumbai Monsoon: All you need to know