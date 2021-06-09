Monsoon To Hit Mumbai Today: Heavy Rain Warning And All You Need To Know

Mumbai:
The Monsoon is very likely to hit Mumbai on Wednesday. The city received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. The latest satellite images "looks very promising with dense clouds" over the west coast, tweeted senior weather scientist, KS Hosalikar. Mumbai,Thane, Belapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri and a few other districts will get heavy rain today, the India Meteorological Depart (IMD) said in its latest weather weather warning for Maharashtra.
मुंबई मालाड मध्ये सकाळ पासून पाऊस सुरू झाला... pic.twitter.com/f2qbPnuEaz— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 9, 2021
Mumbai Monsoon: All you need to know
- Monsoon expected to hit Mumbai today
- In the last 24 hours, Colaba weather station recorded 65.4 mm and Santacruz 50.4 mm rainfall
- Since the beginning of June Mumbai recorded 185 mm rainfall
- The Southwest Monsoon is progressing fast after reaching Kerala on June 3
- Mumbai is getting intermittent heavy showers
- There is warning for heavy rain in parts of Mumbai and the Konkan region
- High tide is expected at 11:43 AM in Mumbai