Monsoon To Hit Mumbai Today: Heavy Rain Warning And All You Need To Know

Monsoon 2021: The Southwest Monsoon has advanced further in India. Mumbai saw heavy showers on Wednesday. Here is the weather forecast for Mumbai today

Monsoon To Hit Mumbai Today: Heavy Rain Warning And All You Need To Know

Monsoon 2021: Monsoon is very likely to hit Mumbabi today

Mumbai:

The Monsoon is very likely to hit Mumbai on Wednesday. The city received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. The latest satellite images "looks very promising with dense clouds" over the west coast, tweeted senior weather scientist, KS Hosalikar. Mumbai,Thane, Belapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri and a few other districts will get heavy rain today, the India Meteorological Depart (IMD) said in its latest weather weather warning for Maharashtra.  

Mumbai Monsoon: All you need to know

  • Monsoon expected to hit Mumbai today
  • In the last 24 hours, Colaba weather station recorded 65.4 mm and Santacruz 50.4 mm rainfall
  • Since the beginning of June Mumbai recorded 185 mm rainfall
  • The Southwest Monsoon is progressing fast after reaching Kerala on June 3
  • Mumbai is getting intermittent heavy showers
  • There is warning for heavy rain in parts of Mumbai and the Konkan region
  • High tide is expected at 11:43 AM in Mumbai