Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Monsoon Arrives, Heavy Rains Lash City, Suburbs; Local Train Services Halted

Mumbai rain updates: Several parts of the city and suburbs witnessed heavy rainfall.

The southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced as heavy rains lashed the country's financial capital and suburbs since early morning.

Water-logging was reported in some low-lying areas, while routes of some BEST buses run the city civic body's transport wing were diverted.

A high tide of over four metres is expected around noon in the Arabian Sea, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"It's monsoon arrival in Mumbai today," said Dr Jayanta Sarkar, head of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai office.

Several parts of the city and suburbs witnessed heavy rainfall along with thunder in the morning.

According to the IMD, the Colaba observatory (representative of south Mumbai) received 77.4 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of the suburbs) recorded 59.6 mm downpour in the last 24 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba observatory (representative of south Mumbai) received 77.4 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of the suburbs) recorded 59.6 mm downpour in the last 24 hours.

Jun 09, 2021 10:57 (IST) India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy sky with moderate rain/ thundershowers in the city and suburbs. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

