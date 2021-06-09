Waterlogging Stalls Trains, Traffic As Monsoon Reaches Mumbai: 10 Points

"It's monsoon arrival in Mumbai today," Dr Jayanta Sarkar, the India Meteorological Department's Mumbai office chief, was quoted by news agency PTI. The rains are moving faster than expected, having reached Kerala June 3. Earlier it used to set in around June 10.

Mumbai's Colaba observatory recorded 77 mm of rain in a 24-hour period ending 8.30 am. Around 60 mm of rain was recorded in Santacruz in the same period. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai and its suburbs (eastern and western) recorded 48.49 mm, 66.99 mm and 48.99 mm rain, respectively, in 24 hours ending 8 am.

Belapur recorded 168 mm of rain (152 mm in the past six hours), Chembur and Mumbai Central recorded 125 mm and 112 mm, respectively. Worli and Malvani recorded 105 mm each, with Kandivali, Borivali, Mumbra, Powai and Juhu receiving between 71 and 94 mm.

After just a few hours of rainfall waterlogging has been reported from several low-lying areas in Mumbai, including the Gandhi Market area of King Circle, from Sion and the Milan subway in Vile Parle. Visuals from the Milan subway showed people driving two-wheelers through knee-deep water. The Andheri subway is closed due to severe waterlogging.

Local train services have been largely unaffected so far, although services from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kurla have been suspended since 9.50 am due to waterlogging and heavy rainfall and waterlogging between Sion and Kurla.

The CSMT-Thane service has been suspended from 10.20 am for the same reason. Waterlogging near the Chunabhatti Railway Station - on the Harbour Line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network - led to suspension of the CMST-Vashi service from 10.20 am. A Central Railway spokesperson said services would resume once water levels recede.

There is no disruption, so far, on Western Railway routes and train services are running normally, its spokesperson was quoted by PTI. Water pumps were being operated to clear flooded areas, he added, noting that drains and culverts were flowing smoothly.

Some BEST buses - Mumbai's public transport provider - have also been diverted. These include 501,502,504,505 via Mankhurd Bridge, 7,10,25 via Sion main road, and 5,6,7,8,21,27 via Ruia College,Wadala Bridge and Antop Hill, and Wadala Bridge. 181 has been curtailed at Antop Hill Bus Station, the BMC tweeted.

Moderate rain or thundershowers have been predicted over Mumbai and surrounding suburbs, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in some places. A high tide of 4.16 metres was expected at 11.43 am, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.