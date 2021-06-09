Pics: Monsoon Arrives In Mumbai, Heavy Rain, Waterlogging In Several Areas

Several places in Mumbai received heavy rain as Southwest Monsoon arrived one day ahead of its schedule

The weather office on Wednesday announced the arrival of the south-west monsoon in Mumbai. Several places in Mumbai received heavy rain, leaving many low-lying areas flooded. A high tide of over four metres is expected around noon in the Arabian Sea, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"It's monsoon arrival in Mumbai today," said Dr Jayanta Sarkar, head of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai office.

The weather department has predicted moderate rain or thundershowers in the country's financial capital and surrounding suburbs, with the possibility of heavy, or very heavy, rain, in some parts of the city.

Railway tracks submerged between Sion railway station & GTB Nagar railway station due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

Water-logging was reported in some areas, but the local train services remained unaffected.

The Southwest Monsoon arrived a day ahead of its normal date.

The routes of some BEST buses - the city's public transport provider - have been diverted.