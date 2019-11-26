Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Decision Today On Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Plea

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi last night gathered their MLAs at a 5-star hotel in the suburbs of Mumbai for a show of strength and administered an "oath of allegiance".

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 26, 2019 09:22 IST
New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court, after an 80-minute hearing on Monday, said it would declare its decision today on a petition challenging the surprise government formation by the BJP in Maharashtra on Saturday morning. The centre argued that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited Devendra Fadnavis to form the government based on a letter of support of 170 MLAs, including all 54 of the NCP. Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The rival group of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, named the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, has submitted court documents with signatures of 154 MLA and has called for an "immediate" test of strength in the Maharashtra assembly.

The BJP and Shiv Sena had fought the Maharashtra Assembly election as an alliance but parted ways after the results were announced over sharing the chief ministerial post. As the parties reached an impasse, Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress came together to stake claim. However, in a surprise move on Saturday, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari swore-in Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as the chief minister and the deputy chief minister respectively. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine challenged this at the Supreme Court with a petition claiming that the Governor was "duty bound" to study the claim of Mr Fadnavis before inviting him to form the government. This was especially the case when the Sena, NCP and the Congress expressed their intention to stake claim to form the government, they said.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi last night gathered their MLAs at a 5-star hotel in the suburbs of Mumbai for a show of strength and administered an "oath of allegiance". "I will not fall prey to any offer. I will not help the BJP in anyway. I will not indulge in any anti-party activities," the MLAs repeated, with a palm-out salute as they pledged not to betray their parties.

Here are the LIVE updates on Maharashtra government formation:




Nov 26, 2019
09:22 (IST)
"Parades in a hotel won't help in proving majority on the floor," BJP attacks opposition
The BJP hit back at the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP combine over show of strength of their MLAs at a hotel in Mumbai on Monday evening and said his party will win the "photo finish" race during floor test in the assembly.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar taunted the Sena-NCP-Congress for "identification parade" of their MLAs and termed it as a cruel joke on the people of the state and democracy.

This cannot be equated with a floor test in the assembly, he said, minutes after the unprecedented public parade of what the three parties claimed were 162 MLAs at a high-end hotel here.
Nov 26, 2019
09:16 (IST)
Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi Tweets: We Are 162, But 158 Attended Hotel Show Of Strength
At the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress show of strength at a Mumbai five-star hotel on Monday evening, there were 158 MLAs not 162 as the three parties declared in posters, tweets and hashtags. But the four absentees are accounted for, tweeted Shiv Senas Priyanka Chaturvedi after the event that also starred Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar."
