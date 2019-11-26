Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Decision Today On Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Plea

The Supreme Court, after an 80-minute hearing on Monday, said it would declare its decision today on a petition challenging the surprise government formation by the BJP in Maharashtra on Saturday morning. The centre argued that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited Devendra Fadnavis to form the government based on a letter of support of 170 MLAs, including all 54 of the NCP. Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The rival group of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, named the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, has submitted court documents with signatures of 154 MLA and has called for an "immediate" test of strength in the Maharashtra assembly.

The BJP and Shiv Sena had fought the Maharashtra Assembly election as an alliance but parted ways after the results were announced over sharing the chief ministerial post. As the parties reached an impasse, Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress came together to stake claim. However, in a surprise move on Saturday, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari swore-in Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as the chief minister and the deputy chief minister respectively. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine challenged this at the Supreme Court with a petition claiming that the Governor was "duty bound" to study the claim of Mr Fadnavis before inviting him to form the government. This was especially the case when the Sena, NCP and the Congress expressed their intention to stake claim to form the government, they said.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi last night gathered their MLAs at a 5-star hotel in the suburbs of Mumbai for a show of strength and administered an "oath of allegiance". "I will not fall prey to any offer. I will not help the BJP in anyway. I will not indulge in any anti-party activities," the MLAs repeated, with a palm-out salute as they pledged not to betray their parties.

Here are the LIVE updates on Maharashtra government formation: