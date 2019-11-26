Uddhav Thackeray Preps For Maharashtra Lead Role After Devendra Fadnavis Exit

Uddhav Thackeray is the choice of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance

Uddhav Thackeray will be Maharashtra's new Chief Minister, a senior leader of his Shiv Sena announced today after rapid changes triggered by a Supreme Court order to the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in a floor test tomorrow.

Devendra Fadnavis quit as Chief Minister and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s Ajit Pawar as his deputy, four days after they took oath in a surprise swearing-in ceremony early on Saturday.

Uddhav Thackeray is the choice of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, the "Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi", and is likely to be elected its leader in a meeting in the evening. Sources say he will have a deputy each from the Congress and the NCP.

"Ajit Dada (Ajit Pawar) has resigned and he is with us. Uddhav Thackeray will be the chief minister of Maharashtra for five years," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

"Uddhav Thackeray will be elected the leader of the three parties to stake claim for government formation at the evening meeting scheduled to be held at a hotel. The three parties will submit a joint statement to the governor to stake claim for government formation," said Mr Raut.

Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of the Shiv Sena, has never been in the government and has not contested elections either. His son Aaditya Thackeray was the first of the Thackeray clan to ever contest elections and win.

The Shiv Sena will return to power after a gap of 20 years.

The party broke up with the BJP, its partner of over 30 years, as it remained firm on its demand for rotational chief ministership. After splitting the pre-poll alliance, the Shiv Sena opened talks with ideological rivals NCP and Congress.

The three parties held several meeting over 11 days but reached closer to power only on Friday evening as they declared after their first joint meeting that they would form an alliance headed by Uddhav Thackeray. But hours later, they were flummoxed as Devendra Fadnavis took oath, with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

The Sena's 56 MLAs along with the NCP's 54 and Congress's 44 make 154 - well past the majority mark of 145 in the 288-member assembly.

