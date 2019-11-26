Maharashtra News Live Updates: Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar Quit Ahead Of Maharashtra Floor Test

Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar resigned today as Maharashtra Chief Minister and deputy chief minister a day before the Fadnavis 2.0 government was to face a floor test ordered by the Supreme Court. Devendra Fadnavis announced his resignation in a press meet soon after Ajit Pawar quit.

"Ajit Pawar gave me his resignation. BJP had decided from the first day we will not indulge in horse-trading. We only decided to form Maharashtra government because NCP was with us. Since he has resigned, I will also resign," Mr Fadnavis told reporters.

"The BJP had the people's mandate. We tried to form a government according to the people's mandate but the Shiv Sena realized it was a numbers game and we realized their bargaining power could increase," he added.

The resignation came after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the two top leaders of the BJP, right after the Supreme Court ordered Devendra Fadnavis to face a trust vote.