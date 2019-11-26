Maharashtra News Live Updates: Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar Quit Ahead Of Maharashtra Floor Test

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar's resignation came after a meeting between PM Modi and Amit Shah, the two top leaders of the BJP, right after the Supreme Court ordered Devendra Fadnavis to face a trust vote.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 26, 2019 16:49 IST
Maharashtra Government Formation: Devendra Fadnavis quit today as Maharashtra Chief Minister

Mumbai: 

Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar resigned today as Maharashtra Chief Minister and deputy chief minister a day before the Fadnavis 2.0 government was to face a floor test ordered by the Supreme Court. Devendra Fadnavis announced his resignation in a press meet soon after Ajit Pawar quit.

"Ajit Pawar gave me his resignation. BJP had decided from the first day we will not indulge in horse-trading. We only decided to form Maharashtra government because NCP was with us. Since he has resigned, I will also resign," Mr Fadnavis told reporters.

"The BJP had the people's mandate. We tried to form a government according to the people's mandate but the Shiv Sena realized it was a numbers game and we realized their bargaining power could increase," he added.

The resignation came after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the two top leaders of the BJP, right after the Supreme Court ordered Devendra Fadnavis to face a trust vote.




Nov 26, 2019
16:40 (IST)
Devendra Fadnavis submits his resignation to Governor
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked Devendra Fadnavis to continue as caretaker Chief Minister till the next one is elected.

"After this press conference I will go straight to the governor and submit my resignation, Mr Fadnavis had said.
Nov 26, 2019
16:27 (IST)
Devendra Fadnavis resigned as the Maharashtra Chief Minister
"Looking at the current scenario, I also resign as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. I thank the people of Maharashtra for giving me the opportunity to serve them. We worked for everyone, and every sector. There was a lot of work done in the last 5 years, and I am very happy with it," Devendra Fadnavis at press meet.
