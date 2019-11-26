Will Devendra Fadnavis Resign? PM And Amit Shah Send Him Message: Sources

Maharashtra" PM Narendra Modi and Amiti Shah discussed the situation in the state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met this morning, immediately after the Supreme Court ordered Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority tomorrow, sources say.

The two top leaders of the ruling BJP reportedly discussed the options after the Supreme Court order, whether Devendra Fadnavis should face the test of strength or whether he should quit.

After the meeting, a message was given to Devendra Fadnavis, sources say, but it is not known what.

Mr Fadnavis is expected to address a press conference at 3.30 pm and it is widely expected that he will announce his resignation, just like his deputy Ajit Pawar.

The two were sworn in on Saturday morning in a deeply controversial oath ceremony that suddenly flashed on TV screens a few minutes before 8 am.

To set the stage for the unscheduled oath, a central government order revoking President's Rule in Maharashtra was issued at 5.47 am after PM Modi used a rare clause to approve it without consulting the cabinet.

The manner in which the government formation took place was challenged by the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress alliance in the Supreme Court.

The BJP claimed it had handed the Governor a letter of support from 170 MLAs before being invited to form government.

After joining hands with the BJP, Ajit Pawar had claimed the support of all 54 MLAs of his party NCP, but his uncle Sharad Pawar had contested it. Over the past three days, however, NCP MLAs who had gone "missing" returned, some of them accusing Ajit Pawar of misleading them.

Yesterday, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine paraded their MLAs at a five-star hotel in Mumbai and said, "We have 162."

