Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: Newly-Elected MLAs Take Oath, Uddhav Thackeray To Take Oath On Thursday

In a special assembly session in Maharashtra, interim speaker Kalidas Kolambkar administered oath to the MLAs today. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday called the special session hours after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis resigned as the Chief Minister of the Maharashtra government. NCP's Ajit Pawar, his deputy, also resigned on Tuesday afternoon. The resignations came after the Supreme Court ordered an "immediate" floor test, to be telecast live, so that Mr Fadnavis could prove his majority in the assembly

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn in on Thursday as Chief Minister of a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, an unthinkable alliance because of its ideologically mismatched constituents. "I had never dreamed of leading the state. I would like to thank (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi and others," Mr Thackeray said after being elected to lead the alliance.

