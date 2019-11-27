Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: Newly-Elected MLAs Take Oath, Uddhav Thackeray To Take Oath On Thursday

New Delhi/Mumbai:
Maharashtra Government: Swearing-in of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly took place on Wednesday
In a special assembly session in Maharashtra, interim speaker Kalidas Kolambkar administered oath to the MLAs today. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday called the special session hours after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis resigned as the Chief Minister of the Maharashtra government. NCP's Ajit Pawar, his deputy, also resigned on Tuesday afternoon. The resignations came after the Supreme Court ordered an "immediate" floor test, to be telecast live, so that Mr Fadnavis could prove his majority in the assembly
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn in on Thursday as Chief Minister of a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, an unthinkable alliance because of its ideologically mismatched constituents. "I had never dreamed of leading the state. I would like to thank (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi and others," Mr Thackeray said after being elected to lead the alliance.
Here are the LIVE updates on Maharashtra government formation:
It was not a revolt: Ajit Pawar on his backing short-lived BJP-led govt
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday asked all party MLAs and workers to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is all set to become Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 28.
"We have asked all party MLAs to attend the oath ceremony of new Maharashtra Chief Minister to be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.40 pm," Mr Raut said
Preparations underway for Uddhav Thackeray''s oath-ceremony, 400 farmers invited
Around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have been invited for Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony. "Around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have been invited for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony tomorrow. To give respect to the farmers, family members of those farmers who committed suicide have also been invited," Sena leader Vinayak Raut said.
Uddhav Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar ahead of swearing-in ceremony
Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray met NCP president Sharad Pawar. The two leaders are expected to discuss issues related to the latter' s ministerial council and the swearing-in ceremony, to be held at Shivaji Park in Dadar on Thursday evening.
NCP leader Ajit Pawar attended a party meeting at YB Chavan Centre
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Arrives at TB Chavan Centre for a meeting of the Shiv Sena-NCP and Congress MLAs