Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress Meet After Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar Quit: 10 Points

Here are the top developments in Maharashtra politics today:
- The BJP, which won 105 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, needed 40 MLAs to prove a majority. The party had banked on Ajit Pawar to bring in 54 NCP MLAs, but the gamble didn't pay; hardly anyone followed "Ajit-Dada" and the "rebels" returned to the NCP over the past four days.
- "Ajit Pawar gave me his resignation. He told me he was resigning because of personal reasons. BJP had decided from the first day we will not indulge in horse-trading. We only decided to form government because NCP was with us. Since he has resigned, we don't have the numbers. So I have also decided to resign," Mr Fadnavis told reporters.
- The resignations came after the Supreme Court ordered an "immediate" floor test, to be telecast live, so that Mr Fadnavis could prove his majority in the assembly. "If the floor test is delayed, there is a possibility of horse-trading, it becomes incumbent upon the Court to act to protect democratic values," said the court.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the two top leaders of the BJP, had met right after the Supreme Court verdict. A message from the leadership went to Mr Fadnavis after the meeting.
- Mr Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in on Saturday, in a sudden oath ceremony at 7.50 am that was challenged in the Supreme Court as undemocratic and unconstitutional.
- Ajit Pawar's turnabout was key to the BJP's surprise comeback. But nearly all NCP MLAs returned to the party fold over the past few days and more than 50 also participated in a show of strength at a five-star hotel in Mumbai last evening. It became increasingly apparent that the Ajit Pawar was isolated within his own party and that the BJP may not have enough MLAs after all.
- Top NCP sources said Ajit Pawar's "gharwapsi (homecoming)" has happened. Several NCP leaders, including his uncle Sharad Pawar and cousin Supriya Sule had called him to persuade him to return to the fold.
- Unfazed by Ajit Pawar's four-day "betrayal", many of his supporters held up placards of "Ajit-Dada, we love you" at the Trident, where the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress met on government formation.
- Yesterday, Mr Fadnavis formally assumed charge, signed a relief cheque and also held the first meeting of his new term. But Ajit Pawar did not officially join. He was also missing from the Chief Minister's meeting last evening and he skipped a memorial for 26/11 martyrs this morning.
- Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has called a special assembly session at 8 am for the oath-taking of newly elected MLAs.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.