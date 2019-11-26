Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress Meet After Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar Quit: 10 Points

Ajit Pawar on Tuesday resigned as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (File)

Mumbai: The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis resigned today after an 80-hour stint in his second term as Maharashtra Chief Minister, a day before he was to face a floor test ordered by the Supreme Court. He resigned shortly after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar quit as his deputy. Ajit Pawar, whose overnight switch had enabled the BJP's Saturday morning coup, gave "personal reasons" for his resignation. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, which claims the support of 162 MLAs, will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to formally stake claim to form a government led by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.