Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: In A Special Assembly Session, Maharashtra MLAs To Take Oath Today

Maharashtra News: Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will now be sworn in on Thursday as Chief Minister of a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, an unthinkable alliance because of its ideologically mismatched constituents.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 27, 2019 08:01 IST
MLAs of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday.

In a special assembly session in Maharashtra, interim speaker Kalidas Kolambkar will administer oath to the MLAs today. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday called the special session hours after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis resigned as the Chief Minister in a dramatic turn of events. NCP's Ajit Pawar, his deputy, had also resigned on Tuesday afternoon. 

The resignations came after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test   ordered an "immediate" floor test, to be telecast live, so that Mr Fadnavis could prove his majority in the assembly. "If the floor test is delayed, there is a possibility of horse-trading, it becomes incumbent upon the Court to act to protect democratic values," said the court. The court was hearing a petition by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine that had challenged the government formation in Maharashtra, calling it undemocratic and unconstitutional.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will now be sworn in on Thursday as Chief Minister of a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, an unthinkable alliance because of its ideologically mismatched constituents. "I had never dreamed of leading the state. I would like to thank (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi and others," Mr Thackeray said after being elected to lead the alliance. 

The BJP, which won 105 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, needed 40 MLAs to prove a majority. The party had banked on Ajit Pawar to bring in 54 NCP MLAs, but the gamble didn't pay; hardly anyone followed "Ajit-Dada". Ajit Pawar, NCP patriarach's nephew, resigned on Tuesday in a dramatic turn of events.

Nov 27, 2019
08:01 (IST)
Aaditya Thackeray offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple, ahead of the first session of new assembly today.
Nov 27, 2019
07:59 (IST)
Ajit Pawar says he is with NCP 

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar says: "There is no question of return, I am with the NCP and have been with the NCP."
Nov 27, 2019
07:10 (IST)
Senior NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon has said group leaders of their respective parties -- NCP's Jayant Patil and Congress''s Balasaheb Thorat -- will become Deputy Chief Ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi-led government in Maharashtra. "Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn in as Chief Minister and Balasaheb Thorat from Congress and Jayant Patil from NCP will become Deputy Chief Ministers," Mr Memon said on Tuesday.
Nov 27, 2019
07:09 (IST)
