Maharashtra Government Might Invoke Organised Crime Act To Curb Gutkha Trade

The Maharashtra government is considering invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to restrict the availability of gutkha, which is banned in the state, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal has said.

Despite the existing ban on the manufacture and sale of gutkha, illegal consignments of the tobacco-laced product continue to enter the state from outside, causing harm to students and youth, the FDA minister said on Tuesday.

Zirwal said the state government is mulling using the MCOCA against the owners of gutkha companies, key operators and masterminds behind this illegal trade, a statement issued by the minister's office said.

He maintained that instances of transportation and sale of gutkha and 'pan masala' continue to be reported in Maharashtra.

A proposal will be sent to the Law and Judiciary Department seeking guidance on whether offences mentioned under the MCOCA can be registered against those responsible for the illegal gutkha trade, according to the statement on Tuesday.

Zirwal was speaking at a meeting held in Mantralaya (secretariat) regarding action against manufacturers and sellers of prohibited food products such as gutkha, pan masala, scented tobacco, areca nut, 'kharra' and 'mawa'.

He asserted the state government will enforce the gutkha ban more strictly and directed officials to undertake awareness campaigns against the cancer-causing product at the district level through various departments.

The MCOCA was amended earlier this year by the state government to bring manufacture, sale and trafficking of drugs or chemical substances similar to narcotic offences under the ambit of the Act, which has some stringent provisions, including strict bail conditions, more time to file a chargesheet and the admissibility of police confessions of accused persons in court.

