Maharashtra's 'Organised Crime' Solution To Sale Of 'Gutkha' Around Schools

Cracking down on the sale of 'gutkha' (chewing tobacco) and other prohibited substances near educational institutions, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) will be amended and used against traders and networks peddling such items.

Responding to a query in the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday, Fadnavis said weak laws and improper enforcement had allowed banned products to proliferate unchecked, often near schools and colleges, putting vulnerable youth at risk.

"Although a large number of cases are registered, the existing legal frameworks have been ineffective. The government is now seriously considering bringing violators, especially those running networks, under provisions similar to the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Only then will the cartels be deterred."

The remarks followed repeated concerns raised by legislators during Zero Hour about shops openly selling banned tobacco products within the prohibited 100-metre radius of educational institutions. The city, they said, has become a major transit and distribution centre for such contraband

Illicit Trade

Despite the manufacture and sale of 'gutkha' being banned in Maharashtra, consignments continue to flow in from outside the state, reaching shops located close to schools and colleges, raising serious concerns over addiction among minors.

The state's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already cracked down on hundreds of shops. Between April and October 2025, raids on 365 shops across Maharashtra led to seizures worth more than Rs 22 crore.

Officials say that in 354 of those 365 shops, prohibited items, including 'gutkha', pan masala, supari and other chewing tobacco substitutes were found. But despite repeated action, the banned products reportedly return to the market within days.

The chief minister also said the government will work on a dedicated multi-agency task force to curb smuggling from other states.

MCOCA Amendment Rationale

Officials said that, under the current laws, penalties for illegal trade in 'gutkha' and related products have often fallen short of deterring offenders. The proposed amendments to MCOCA aim to classify habitual suppliers, distributors and trafficking networks as organised criminals.

MCOCA, originally designed to tackle mobsters, terror-related crime and organised trafficking, enables special investigative powers, surveillance, and more stringent bail and prosecution norms.

The amendment proposal has reportedly been forwarded to the Home department for further vetting.

District-level awareness campaigns, especially around schools and colleges, are also being planned to educate students and parents about the health risks associated with 'gutkha' and other smokeless tobacco products.