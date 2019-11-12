Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: After BJP, Shv Sena, Now NCP Gets Invite To Stake Claim

More than two weeks after Maharashtra state election results were announced, uncertainty still prevails over government. After BJP, the single-largest party, got invite to form government on Saturday, and refused to stake claim, its ally Shiv Sena also failed Governor's deadline on Monday.

Now Sharad Pawar's NCP, the third largest party has got a deadline till 8:30 pm today.

Reluctant to form an alliance with the Shiv Sena, NCP ally Congress had kept it waiting. "We will get back to you," Sonia Gandhi reportedly told Uddhav Thackeray, who, sources said, had made "numerous calls" as the two ideologically mismatched parties tried to collaborate.

The Sena had set the stage for talks on Monday morning after pulling out its lone minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Arvind Sawant, signaling its break-up with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Here are the live updates on Maharashtra government formation.