Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: After BJP, Shv Sena, Now NCP Gets Invite To Stake Claim

Maharashtra Government Formation: Reluctant to form an alliance with the Shiv Sena, NCP ally Congress had kept it waiting

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 12, 2019 08:41 IST
Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: After BJP, Shv Sena, Now NCP Gets Invite To Stake Claim

Sharad Pawar's NCP has a deadline till 8:30 pm today.

New Delhi/ Mumbai: 

More than two weeks after Maharashtra state election results were announced, uncertainty still prevails over government. After BJP, the single-largest party, got invite to form government on Saturday, and refused to stake claim, its ally Shiv Sena also failed Governor's deadline on Monday. 

Now Sharad Pawar's NCP, the third largest party has got a deadline till 8:30 pm today. 

Reluctant to form an alliance with the Shiv Sena, NCP ally Congress had kept it waiting. "We will get back to you," Sonia Gandhi reportedly told Uddhav Thackeray, who, sources said, had made "numerous calls" as the two ideologically mismatched parties tried to collaborate. 

 The Sena had set the stage for talks on Monday morning after pulling out its lone minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Arvind Sawant, signaling its break-up with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Here are the live updates on Maharashtra government formation.




Nov 12, 2019
08:41 (IST)
The NCP and Congress came into the picture after the BJP and Shiv Sena failed to resolve a feud that began hours after they won a clear majority in last month's Maharashtra election.

Nov 12, 2019
08:39 (IST)
Maharashtra Government Formation: NCP Invited For A Shot At Power
The Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Uddhav Thackeray, led a delegation on Monday evening to meet with the Governor. The Sena failed to produce letters of support, said the Governor's office, adding that its request for a three-day extension could not be granted. The NCP has now been invited for a shot at power. Read here

Maharashtra Government formationNCP gets invite to form governmentNCP-Congress alliance

