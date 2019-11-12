Congress, NCP Go Slow As Shiv Sena Waits For Support In Maharashtra: 10 Points

Sharad Pawar reportedly told Sonia Gandhi that there was a need for more talks as Shiv Sena reached out

New Delhi/Mumbai: In Maharashtra's fast-changing developments, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which ranked third largest in last month's state election, has been invited by the Governor to form government after the BJP and Shiv Sena failed to do so. The Shiv Sena could not produce letters of support from the NCP and Congress on Monday evening, after a day of meetings and the first-ever phone call between Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The Congress is undecided on supporting the ideologically opposite Shiv Sena and said it would need to consult its Maharashtra MLAs as well as Sharad Pawar. With no party appearing to be in a position to form a government, Maharashtra is staring at President's Rule.