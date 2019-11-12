Congress, NCP Go Slow As Shiv Sena Waits For Support In Maharashtra: 10 Points

Here are the latest developments in this big story:
- Top Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal have postponed their plans to fly to Mumbai for talks with the NCP. Sources say while Maharashtra Congress MLAs favour forming a government with the Sena, the party leadership is extremely wary about a tie-up with such an ideologically different party, one with which it is in direct contest in Mumbai and many regions in Maharashtra.
- The Shiv Sena yesterday pulled out its only minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the centre to signal its exit from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Sena's separation from the BJP was the NCP's prerequisite for talks between the Maharashtra rivals to get together to form a non-BJP government. But Uddhav Thackeray's chief ministerial ambitions are on hold as the Congress dithers on backing him.
- The NCP was ready with its letter of support to the Sena but was left waiting by the Congress. "Whatever decision will be taken will be taken collectively, so we were waiting for Congress response yesterday but it didn't come, we can't decide on it alone. There is no misunderstanding, we contested together and are together," said NCP leader Ajit Pawar this morning.
- The Congress is also concerned that the Sena's divorce with the BJP, its partner of nearly 30 years, may not be permanent. That would put in doubt the sustainability of a Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government.
- Sonia Gandhi yesterday returned Uddhav Thackeray's multiple calls and told him she would get back to him after consulting with her party leaders and MLAs. That phone call led to reports that the Sena had won the Congress's support.
- But even as a Sena delegation met with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, the Congress put out a non-committal statement saying there was no decision yet and it would talk to Sharad Pawar.
- Sources say in their discussions yesterday, Sharad Pawar told Sonia Gandhi that there was a need for more talks. "NCP is just two seats short of Sena," Mr Pawar reportedly flagged, indicating a recalibration of any power-share with the Sena and whether it should get a full term for its chief minister.
- Caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP resigned on Friday. On Saturday, as the term of the Maharashtra legislative assembly ended without any resolution, Governor Koshyari invited the BJP to form government. But the BJP opted out of the race, accusing the Sena of "betraying the people's mandate".
- The BJP and the Sena won a majority together; the BJP won 105 seats and the Sena 56, which placed them comfortably ahead of the majority mark of 145 in the 288-member assembly. But allies fell out over the Sena's demand for rotational chief ministership, in a "50:50" deal it said was discussed with BJP chief Amit Shah. The NCP won 54 seats and the Congress, 44.
- Congress MLAs remain at a resort in Rajasthan's Jaipur as the leadership wants to avoid a repeat of Goa, where its members crossed over to the BJP.
