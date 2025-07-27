Lingayats Of A Maharashtra Town Don't Have Burial Ground. So They Did This

Members of the Lingayat community in Maharashtra's Beed district alleged that they do not have a cremation ground for their dead. To put pressure on the government and press their demands, they brought a body to the municipal council office and staged a protest.

The incident happened in Beed's Ambajogai city.

The Lingayat community, a distinct socio-religious group, has long relied on a crematorium in the Barakhambi area. This sacred space has allegedly been encroached upon by the Archaeological Department, leaving no room for the community to carry out funerals.

On Sunday, the discontent boiled over. The body of a Lingayat community member was brought to the steps of the municipal council office in a protest. Scores of Lingayat community members joined in a sit-in, with chants and placards demanding immediate action.

Ambajogai is a town represented by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Namita Mundada.