Will Get Back To You, Sonia Gandhi Tells Uddhav Thackeray In Phone Call

Uddhav Thackeray is tipped to be chief minister, with an NCP deputy (File)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday as the two ideologically mismatched parties tried to get past their differences to collaborate in a government in Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray had met with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar at a five-star hotel in Mumbai earlier. The Sena chief spoke to Sonia Gandhi hours after the Sena's only minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Arvind Sawant, resigned, signaling the party's severing of ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after a dragging dispute over power sharing. The Sena's pull-out meets a key condition of the NCP to discuss an alliance in Maharashtra. After weeks of turmoil, the state appeared to tilt towards a Shiv Sena-led government with support from the NCP and the Congress.