BJP To Keep Half Maharashtra Cabinet, Shinde Sena May Get Consolation Deal

E Shinde has said he will accept the PM's choice on Maharashtra CM. D Fadnavis is frontrunner

The BJP will likely give 12 Maharashtra cabinet berths, including three big-ticket portfolios, to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to make up for the Chief Minister post, according to sources. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, the third party in the Mahayuti alliance, may get nine seats in the cabinet, the sources added. Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 ministers, including the Chief Minister, and the BJP is likely to keep half of the berths to itself.

Mr Shinde, who has grudgingly accepted the BJP's decision to name the Chief Minister from its ranks, is likely to get three key ministries -- Urban Development, Public Works Department and Water Resources. NDTV had earlier reported that the new Chief Minister will be from the BJP and two Deputy Chief Ministers -- one each from Sena and NCP -- may be named. Ajit Pawar, sources have said, has told his party leaders that the swearing-in ceremony could be held this weekend.

Shinde Caves In, Team Thackeray Responds

After days of political posturing by Sena leaders, Mr Shinde yesterday announced that his party would support the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the next Maharashtra Chief Minister. He said he would not be an "obstacle". The grandstanding apart, Mr Shinde does not have much leverage to push for the top post. The BJP has won 132 seats and the NCP has reportedly thrown its weight behind the big brother. This means it does not need Mr Shinde's support to reach the majority mark in the 288-seat Assembly.

As it becomes clear that the BJP will claim the Chief Minister post, Shiv Sena (UBT) has taken digs at Mr Shinde, whose rebellion split the Sena and toppled the Uddhav Thackeray government. Party leader Ambadas Danve told PTI that the BJP takes decisions independently and Mr Shinde cannot pressure it. Earlier, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said Mr Shinde has served his purpose in the Mahayuti and the BJP won't give him the Chief Minister post.

Devendra Fadnavis The Frontrunner

While the BJP is yet to announce its Chief Minister choice, Devendra Fadnavis, the tallest party leader in the state and a former Chief Minister, is the frontrunner. The Nagpur South-West MLA is considered one of the key architects of the Mahayuti victory in this election. When the rebellion led by Mr Shinde brought down the Uddhav Thackeray government, Mr Fadnavis had agreed, though reluctantly, to be Number 2 even though the BJP was the bigger partner in the alliance. Against this backdrop, BJP workers want him as a Chief Minister this time for leading the BJP to its best show in Maharashtra. NCP, too, has reportedly endorsed Mr Fadnavis as a Chief Minister.

The BJP, meanwhile, is also looking to balance caste equations. Home Minister Amit Shah met senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde to understand if the replacement of Mr Shinde with Mr Fadnavis will rile up the Maratha community. While Mr Shinde is a Maratha, Mr Fadnavis is a Brahmin. Earlier, during the community's agitation for reservation, Maratha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil had called Mr Fadnavis a "Maratha-hater". The BJP, it appears, wants to iron out all doubts before making a formal announcement.