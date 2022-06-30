"Not Working For Chief Minister's Post": Top 5 Quotes Of Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis today announced that Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will today take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

New Delhi: Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde will be the Chief Minister, the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday, in a move that very saw coming. "I will stay out of the government and ensure it runs smoothly," Mr Fadnavis said.

Here are the 5 top quotes from Devendra Fadnavis's address

  1. Eknath Shinde will be chief minister of Maharashtra.

  2. We (BJP) are not working for the post of Chief Minister, this is a fight of ideologies.

  3. After the swearing-in ceremony today, we will have a cabinet expansion and Shiv Sena and BJP leaders will take the oath. I will stay out of the government.

  4. They (MVA government) were insulting Hindutva daily. On last day, they renamed Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar. But once you receive Governor's letter, you should not hold any cabinet meeting.

  5. On one hand, Shiv Sena opposed Dawood (Ibrahim) and on the other hand, they kept such a man in the cabinet who went to jail on allegations of helping Dawood. They were in alliance with someone who insulted Savarkar.



