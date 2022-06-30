'Not Working For Chief Minister's Post': Top 5 Quotes Of Devendra Fadnavis

Eknath Shinde will be chief minister of Maharashtra.

We (BJP) are not working for the post of Chief Minister, this is a fight of ideologies.

After the swearing-in ceremony today, we will have a cabinet expansion and Shiv Sena and BJP leaders will take the oath. I will stay out of the government.

They (MVA government) were insulting Hindutva daily. On last day, they renamed Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar. But once you receive Governor's letter, you should not hold any cabinet meeting.