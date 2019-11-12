Sena Goes To Top Court After Governor Denies More Time To Claim Power

Shiv Sena has been working hard to get Congress and NCP on board for government formation

The Shiv Sena approached the Supreme Court today after reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet has recommended President's Rule for Maharashtra, where no government has been formed nearly 20 days after the assembly election results. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had invited Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party yesterday to stake claim for government formation, refusing to accept the Sena's request for a 48-hour extension to form government.



The deadline for the NCP ends at 8.30 pm today. There are reports that the NCP, too, had asked for a 48-hour extension.

The Governor, the Shiv Sena alleged, was working "at the behest of the BJP".

In its petition, the Sena said while the Governor gave 48 hours to the BJP to indicate whether it can form government, he gave them only 24 hours to get the support letters from the Congress and the NCP.

The Governor, Sena said, had acted in haste at the behest of BJP to deny it the opportunity to form government.

Since Saturday, when the term of the legislative party ended, the Governor had invited three parties to stake claim to government formation. When the single largest party, the BJP, refused, unable to resolve the tussle with Sena over power share, the Governor invited the Sena, which is the second largest Party.

But yesterday, he turned down the Sena's request for an extension of the time window, and issued an invitation to the NCP, which has been in talks with the Sena and the Congress.

The Congress and the NCP lack the numbers and would need the Sena's help if they are to form the government. Both parties earlier said they were ready to sit in the opposition.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.