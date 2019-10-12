Maharashtra Election: Devendra Fadnavis' Chopper Has Difficulty Landing In Maharashtra's Raigad

Maharashtra Election: Devendra Fadnavis was visiting Raigad for the Maharashtra election campaign

The pilot of the helicopter carrying Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly faced trouble while landing on muddy ground in neighbouring Raigad district on Friday.

The incident, which was "not much serious", took place at Maharashtra's Pen Borgaon at 4.25 pm, said a local police official.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation also took note of the incident and launched a probe.

A video aired on a regional news channel showed the chopper touching down, then lifting off a bit before turning and making a safe landing.

Mr Fadnavis was visiting the district for the Assembly election campaign.

A temporary helipad had been prepared for his visit by the Public Works Department, the police official said.

The aircraft was carrying Mr Fadnavis, his personal assistant, an engineer, co-pilot and pilot, he said.

Raigad superintendent of police Anil Paraskar said the incident was "normal". "As per the information provided by the pilot, there was no problem with the landing," the SP said.

As there was rain some time before, the ground was muddy and tyres sank in the mud a bit, he said.

"Because of the rain, the helipad had become soggy and soft due to which the wheels of the aircraft sank two or three inches in the mud," said a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The DGCA has launched a probe, and after getting a preliminary report, it will decide whether the incident was serious, he said.

State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said there was no mishap.

Mr Fadnavis flew to Ulhasnagar for the next rally in the same helicopter, he said.

Mr Fadnavis has had a close shave on couple of occasions while flying in his official chopper in the past.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.