"President's Rule Threat An Insult To Maharashtra": Shiv Sena Attacks BJP

The Shiv Sena has been demanding a "50:50" deal for power sharing in Maharashtra.

Amid power tussle with the BJP over government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena today sharpened attack on its ally saying that the "President's rule threat" by BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar is an "insult" to the state and people's mandate.

On Friday, Finance Minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had said that Maharashtra "may head for President's rule if the new government in the state is not in place by November 7". He said the main hurdle in government formation was the Sena's demand for Chief Minister's post for 2.5 years.

Upset with the BJP for not accepting its demand for rotational chief ministership and a "50:50" deal for power sharing, the Shiv Sena today launched a scathing attack in an editorial in party's mouthpiece "Saamana". "Mungantiwar's statements are a proof of the toxicity brewing with the party (BJP) and in his mind," the article reads.

"Is the President under your (BJP's) control or President's stamp is at BJP's office which will be used if party is not able to form government in the state and President's rule can be imposed in Maharashtra?" the article further reads.

The BJP won 105 of the state's 288 seats and the Sena finished with 56 in the state election last week. Together, they are comfortably past the 145-majority mark. Sharad Pawar's NCP placed third in the Maharashtra election with 54 seats, just two behind the Shiv Sena. The Congress won 44.

The tenure of the existing Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra ends on November 8. In his remarks, Mr Mungatiwar said: "A new government will have to be in place within the stipulated time, or else the President will have to intervene".

Today, Sena said the BJP leader's comments are an "insult to the state". "The threat by Sudhir Mungantiwar is unconstitutional... It is an insult to Maharashtra and people's mandate," the party said in its editorial.

"The question is why is the government not being formed in Maharashtra.... Who will give the answer? If again a BJP leader becomes chief minister and there are no claims to form government, should the people of the state be blamed? The warning to impose President's rule is like Mughals threatening," the Sena further added in its editorial.

Maharashtra does not care about these threats, the party stressed in its mouthpiece, concluding the article saying: "The President is the supreme institution of the Constitution... not an individual but representative of the entire country. The country is not in anyone's pocket".

(With inputs from PTI)

