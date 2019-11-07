'Can't Handle Allies...' Congress Hits Out At BJP Over Maharashtra

Allies BJP and Shiv Sena have been locked in a tussle over the Chief Minister's post.

The Congress in Maharashtra today accused the BJP of trying to lure away newly-elected opposition MLAs and blamed the party for delay in government formation in the state.

State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat claimed the BJP has got in touch with MLAs from the opposition camp.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Mr Thorat alleged the BJP was using the same tactics to wean away legislators that it deployed to get leaders from other parties to switch sides ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

In the run up to the October 21 assembly elections, the Congress and NCP were hit by large-scale desertions.

Mr Thorat sought to know from the BJP why it did not stake claim to form government when its leaders met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday.

"We were waiting for the good news," he said, referring to BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar's remarks about the state soon getting "good news" in context of government formation.

"The BJP can't handle allies and honour its commitment. The issue is power struggle between the two allies. But it is the state and its farmers that are suffering due to this," he added.

The BJP and the Sena are locked in a tussle over the Chief Minister's post in Maharashtra , resulting in a stalemate in government formation.

