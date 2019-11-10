Will Not Stake Claim In Maharashtra, Says BJP Amid Tussle With Shiv Sena

The decision was taken after a meeting at the house of Devendra Fadnavis (File)

The BJP will not stake claim to form a government in Maharashtra, the party's state chief told reporters after meeting with the governor on Sunday. The governor had invited the BJP to form a government amid a tussle with its ally Shiv Sena over which party gets to pick the chief minister.

"The mandate of the people was for the Shiv Sena-BJP combine. We cannot form the government on our own. If the Shiv Sena wants to insult the mandate of the people and form a government with the support of the NCP and Congress, they have our best wishes," Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said.

The decision comes after the leaders of the Maharashtra BJP met at the house of caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

After two weeks of tussle with Shiv Sena over a 50:50 division of power, the BJP - the single largest party - was invited to form government by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday.

The invite has triggered hectic activity across the board. While the BJP scheduled meetings, the Sena moved its lawmakers out of the BJP's reach. So did the Congress, amid concern that its MLAs might be poached on by the BJP or the Sena.

The Sena MLAs are at Madh, a resort two hours away from Mumbai. The Congress has moved their legislators out of the state altogether -- all 41 of them are in Rajasthan capital Jaipur.

"We believe that the BJP will try all means to horsetrade MLAs, but I am confident that the Congress MLAs cannot be traded," said Sena leader Sanjay Raut, appearing undeterred by the negative signals regarding a possible alliance from the Congress camp.

