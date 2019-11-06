Maharashtra Election Results 2019: "Even I Want To Ask Sanjay Raut How He Will Get 170": Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Election Results: Sharad Pawar was speaking after a meeting with Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar today said the BJP and Shiv Sena should form government in Maharashtra instead of plunging the state into a constitutional crisis.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut that revived speculation of a political realignment to form government in Maharashtra.

To a question on Mr Raut's claim that the Sena has the support of 170 members, more than the majority mark of 145 in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, Mr Pawar indicated that the calculation did not include his party and the Congress.

"Even I want to ask Sanjay Raut how he will get 170," Mr Pawar said.

