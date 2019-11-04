Sonia Gandhi Rules Out Supporting Shiv Sena In Maharashtra, Say Sources

Sonia Gandhi had a meeting with the party's Maharashtra ally Sharad Pawar on Monday (File)

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has ruled out any support to Shiv Sena for a new power alignment in Maharashtra, sources told NDTV, negating the latter's leverage over ally BJP.

Mrs Gandhi had a meeting this evening with the party's Maharashtra ally Sharad Pawar, and while nothing was said about what transpired at the meeting, Mr Pawar had spoken of another meet in the near future, indicating that today's discussions were not conclusive.

The Shiv Sena, engaged in a tussle with the BJP over the Chief Minister's post, has been hinting that it is ready to form government with Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

Senior party leader Sanjay Raut even met the Governor today, during which, he said, they discussed the political situation in the state.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.