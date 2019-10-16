Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Sanjay Dutt Remembers Bal Thackeray, Backs Grandson Aaditya To Win From Mumbai's Worli

Maharashtra Polls 2019: Actor Sanjay Dutt backs Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray from Mumbai's Worli

Actor Sanjay Dutt has backed Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, who is making his debut in electoral politics, and said he hopes the Yuva Sena leader wins by a huge margin as the country needs dynamic young leaders.

The 29-year-old Yuva Sena chief, who is the elder son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, is contesting the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly election from Mumbai's Worli constituency.

He is the first member of the Thackeray family to contest an election.

In a video posted on Twitter, Sanjay Dutt said Aaditya Thackeray is like "a younger brother to me".

"He comes from a fantastic lineage of Balasaheb Thackeray ji, who supported me and my family immensely and was like a father figure to me. I can never forget that. Uddhav bhai is the same," the 60-year-old actor said.

"I wish Aaditya all the very best. I hope he wins with a huge mandate because we need dynamic young leaders in our country. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra," he added.

Ever since the Shiv Sena was founded by late Bal Thackeray in 1966, no member of the family ever contested any election or held any constitutional post.

Uddhav Thackeray's cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS chief Raj Thackeray had earlier announced his intention to contest the 2014 state Assembly polls, but later changed his mind.

Notably, Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray had supported Sanjay Dutt when he was charged and arrested in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.