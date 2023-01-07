Maharashtra Doctors' Association Go On Strike After 2 Colleagues Attacked

Maharashtra doctors protested against this attack and raised slogans against the police in the district.

In response to the incident where two resident doctors were allegedly stabbing a patient in Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra's Yavatmal, the hospital decided to halt all emergency and non-emergency service on Friday.

"In view of the protest, residents of SVNGMC Yavatmal will stop all emergency and non-emergency services with effect from tomorrow. We urge you to take immediate appropriate action regarding this incident," said a letter released by Indian Medical Association, Junion Doctors Network, Maharashtra.

The Indian Medical Association in the state wrote a letter to the state home minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding to establish a police chowki near the area to check such incidents in the future.

"The medical fraternity today witnessed another incident of violence against doctors. On January 5, during the evening rounds at 7:30 pm in SVNGMC Yavatmal, a patient assaults and stabs a first-year resident of General Surgery with a knife on the neck just above the back and injures him critically. Two surgery residents are injured, out of which one is severely injured and the other is undergoing an operation. We at Indian Medical Association (IMA) Junion Doctors Network (JDN) Maharashtra stand together against this act and strongly condemn it by protesting against it," the letter read.

"We demand an establishment of police chowki in the area to stop such incidents in the future and a strong legal actionable against the offenders. In view of the protest, residents of SVNGMC Yavatmal will stop all emergency and non-emergency services with effect from tomorrow. We urge you to take immediate appropriate action regarding this incident," it added.

Earlier on Thursday, two doctors at Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College (GMC) in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district were stabbed with a fruit cutter knife allegedly by a patient.

A resident doctor, who was on rounds in the hospital was allegedly attacked with a knife by the patient.

Another doctor apparently suffered an injury when he came to the rescue of his colleague.

The doctors protested against this attack and raised slogans against the police in the district.

According to the police, the accused Suraj Thakur was mentally unstable and had stabbed himself two days ago.

The accused was arrested on Thursday night itself.

"Accused Suraj Thakur was admitted at Yavatmal Medical College Hospital. The accused had stabbed himself two days ago. He is a mentally unstable person. While the doctor was on rounds, the accused attacked him with a fruit cutter (Knife). The police arrested the accused last night," said Superintendent of police (SP) Pawan Bansod, Yavatmal.

