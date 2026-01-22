Crackdown On Fake Disability Papers Creates Ripples In Maharashtra

In a major crackdown on a racket of issuing fake disability certificates, the primary education department of the Nanded zilla parishad has suspended seven teachers in the first phase of its disciplinary action.

The decisive move by chief executive officer Meghna Kawli created a buzz not only in Nanded but across Maharashtra.

The probe into the bogus disability certificates in the primary education department began in September 2025. During the initial scrutiny, certificates of 720 teachers were examined.

Subsequently, 364 teachers underwent re-verification, out of which 197 were identified as suspicious and referred to the Deputy Director of Health Services, Latur, for further examination.

However, the Health Department in Latur reportedly refused to conduct the examinations, leaving the administration in a dilemma.

The same 197 cases were then referred to JJ Hospital, Mumbai, but the hospital also declined to carry out the verification. As a result, the matter returned to the Zilla Parishad administration.

Following this, CEO Meghna Kawli sought guidance from Tukaram Munde, Secretary of the Divyang Welfare Department. Based on his guidance, the cases were once again forwarded to the Deputy Director of Health Services, Latur.

After the final scrutiny, it emerged that the proportion of fake disability certificates was below 40 per cent.

Nevertheless, action was initiated immediately, and seven teachers were suspended in the first phase itself.

This action has sent shockwaves among other holders of suspected fake disability certificates.

There is intense discussion that more than 150 teachers may face suspension in the next phase. The prolonged process, which continued for the last four to five months, has finally resulted in concrete action, exposing the fake disability certificate scam.

The suspension of the seven teachers has brought long-awaited justice to genuinely disabled teachers who had allegedly suffered due to fake certificate holders. For years, genuine beneficiaries were deprived of reservations, transfers, and other benefits, as these were cornered by those holding bogus certificates.

With the exposure of the scam, genuine disabled employees are finally expected to receive their rightful benefits.

The firm and strategic handling of the case by CEO Meghna Kawli and primary education officer Vandana Futane has been widely appreciated.

Despite facing pressure from various quarters, the officials stood their ground and carried out the suspensions. Now, all eyes are on the administration as to when action will be taken against the remaining suspected cases in the coming phases.