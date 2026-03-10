Maharashtra's 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme Shocker: 90 Lakh Women Axed In 'Purge'

What began as Maharashtra's most ambitious social safety net - the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana - has hit a massive administrative roadblock.

In a move that sent shockwaves across the state, the government has executed a 'digital purge', striking nearly 90 lakh women off the beneficiary list. This drastic contraction has slashed the scheme's reach from a peak of over 2.6 crore applicants to a narrowed pool of just 1.53 crore, leaving millions of households wondering why their monthly financial lifeline has vanished.

The scale of this is most visible in Beed, where a staggering 2.83 lakh women were declared ineligible in a single audit based on what the government called an advanced 'digital dragnet' that cross-references applicant data with tax records and vehicle registration databases.

By weeding out those who exceed the Rs 2.5 lakh annual income limit or own a four-wheeler, the state said it 'right-sized' its budget by cutting over Rs 17,000 crore in spending.

Officials celebrated this as a victory for fiscal prudence and the removal of 'ghost beneficiaries', including over 12,000 men who had illegally registered, but millions of genuine applicants now find themselves trapped in a bureaucratic maze.

For the women left behind, the path to reinstatement is difficult.

The government has mandated a digital-first verification protocol, requiring every beneficiary to complete an e-KYC through the Nari Shakti Doot mobile app or at local service centres.

As the portal status for millions shift from 'approved' to 'ineligible', local ward offices and Gram Panchayats are being flooded with grievances. For many, the dream of financial autonomy has been replaced by the urgent need to prove their poverty all over again.

To regain eligibility, now-disqualified individuals must act before March 31.

The first step is to log in at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in and check the 'remarks' column to identify the specific reason for rejection, whether it be a document mismatch, income discrepancy, or an incomplete e-KYC.

If the rejection was due to a technical error, users can 'edit' submitted data, including re-uploading clearer photos of their Aadhaar or Ration (Yellow or Orange) cards and bank passbook. For those facing 'unexpected errors', a physical appeal must be submitted at the nearest Setu Suvidha Kendra or to the local Anganwadi Sevika.

It is also critical to ensure that bank accounts are Aadhaar-seeded (NPCI mapped), as many payments are currently held in 'pending' status solely due to a lack of active DBT links.