Failed To Poison Wife Thrice, Maharashtra Man Gets Her Killed In 'Accident'

A man from Maharashtra's Buldhana attempted to kill his wife thrice by poisoning her food. But when he failed, he hired a hitman, paid him Rs 1 lakh, and got her killed in a way that initially looked like an accident.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Prakash Gawande, hired a contract killer to run over his wife, Vrushali - a teacher by profession.

The incident took place on March 2 when a white Tata Intra car hit the victim, who was riding a scooter. The impact was so strong that she fell on the road and died on the spot. Initially, the crash appeared to be an accident. But during the course of the investigation, the police grew suspicious of the Tata Intra car with the number plate MH 28 BB 5753 - which was hovering near the victim.

It was revealed that the car belonged to a man identified as Manish Suryavanshi - who was subsequently detained.

During interrogation, Suryavanshi revealed the victim's husband's plot to kill her.

Officials said that Prakash had hired Mangesh Chulkar for Rs 1 lakh to get his wife killed. Chulkar then sent the arrested driver, Suryavanshi, to hit her vehicle.

Police have arrested all three accused, and a case was filed against them.

The accused have been remanded to three days of police custody.

Cops suspect that a domestic dispute may be the reason behind the crime, but the exact cause is yet to be determined, officials said.