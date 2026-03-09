MH CET 2026: Last Chance To Correct Applications For Professional Courses

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH CET) opened the correction window for B.P.Ed (Bachelor of Physical Education), LLB (Bachelor of Laws), B.Ed (Bachelor of Education), and M.Ed (Master of Education) on Monday, March 8. Candidates can make changes by visiting the official website of MH CET. The correction window will close on March 11, and after this, no corrections will be entertained.

What changes can be made: Candidates can edit their name, date of birth, photograph, signature, and gender if any errors were made while filling out the form.

What cannot be edited: Candidates cannot edit certain details in their application once submitted. These include their registered email ID and mobile number, domicile status and category (caste category), reservation claims (such as PwD), exam city preference, mother's and father's names, nationality, and any uploaded caste, validity, or income certificates.

Steps to make changes:

Visit the official MHT CET web portal.

Select "Application Form."

Log in using your security pin, password, and application number.

Edit the available fields as needed.

Save the changes.

Print the updated form for your records.

If candidates face any problems, they can contact the MH CET 2026 Helpdesk by email at Maharashtra.cetcell@gmail.com or by phone at 022-22016157 / 022-22016159 between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm.