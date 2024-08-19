Advertisement

Maharashtra LLB 2024 Counselling: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Details

MAH CET 2024 Counselling: The MH CET 3-year LLB exam was held on March 12 and 13, and the results were declared on May 3.

MAH CET 2024 Counselling: Candidates need to report to their respective colleges from August 20 to 23.

MH CET 2024: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, has released the round 2 seat allotment result for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 3-year LLB 2024 counselling process today. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can download the results by visiting the official website.

MH CET 3-Year LLB 2024: Steps to Check Allotment Result

  • Go to the official website of Maharashtra CET, llb3cap24.mahacet.org.
  • Click on "Candidate Allotment" in the "Check Vacancy / Allotment" section.
  • Enter your application ID.
  • Check the result displayed on the screen and save it.
  • Take a printout of the result for future reference.

MAH CET 2024: Counselling Process

  • Candidates must register on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, cetcell.mahacet.org.
  • They need to verify their documents.
  • Candidates can then start filling out forms online to choose their preferred colleges and courses.
  • A provisional merit list will be released afterwards.
  • Following the release of the merit list, seat allotment is done entirely based on merit.
  • Candidates can then visit the allotted college to pay the fees.

MAH CET 2024 Counselling: Category-Wise Reservation

  • Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Castes converted to Buddhism (SC): 13%
  • Scheduled Tribes (ST): 7%
  • Vimukta Jati (VJ)/ De-notified Tribes (DT) (NT-A): 3%
  • Nomadic Tribes 1 (NT-B): 2.5%
  • Nomadic Tribes 2 (NT-C): 3.5%
  • Nomadic Tribes 3 (NT-D): 2%
  • Other Backward Classes (OBC): 19%
  • Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC): 10%

MAH CET 3-Year LLB CAP Counselling 2024: Required Documents

  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • Conversion certificate with self-attestation
  • MAH LLB 2024 CET scorecard
  • Copy of MH CET Law application form
  • Passport-size photo
  • Scanned signature
  • Domicile certificate, school leaving certificate mentioning place of birth, birth certificate
