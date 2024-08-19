Maharashtra LLB 2024 Counselling: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Details

MAH CET 2024 Counselling: Candidates need to report to their respective colleges from August 20 to 23.
MH CET 2024: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, has released the round 2 seat allotment result for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 3-year LLB 2024 counselling process today. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can download the results by visiting the official website.
MH CET 3-Year LLB 2024: Steps to Check Allotment Result
- Go to the official website of Maharashtra CET, llb3cap24.mahacet.org.
- Click on "Candidate Allotment" in the "Check Vacancy / Allotment" section.
- Enter your application ID.
- Check the result displayed on the screen and save it.
- Take a printout of the result for future reference.
MAH CET 2024: Counselling Process
- Candidates must register on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, cetcell.mahacet.org.
- They need to verify their documents.
- Candidates can then start filling out forms online to choose their preferred colleges and courses.
- A provisional merit list will be released afterwards.
- Following the release of the merit list, seat allotment is done entirely based on merit.
- Candidates can then visit the allotted college to pay the fees.
MAH CET 2024 Counselling: Category-Wise Reservation
- Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Castes converted to Buddhism (SC): 13%
- Scheduled Tribes (ST): 7%
- Vimukta Jati (VJ)/ De-notified Tribes (DT) (NT-A): 3%
- Nomadic Tribes 1 (NT-B): 2.5%
- Nomadic Tribes 2 (NT-C): 3.5%
- Nomadic Tribes 3 (NT-D): 2%
- Other Backward Classes (OBC): 19%
- Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC): 10%
MAH CET 3-Year LLB CAP Counselling 2024: Required Documents
- Class 10 mark sheet
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Conversion certificate with self-attestation
- MAH LLB 2024 CET scorecard
- Copy of MH CET Law application form
- Passport-size photo
- Scanned signature
- Domicile certificate, school leaving certificate mentioning place of birth, birth certificate