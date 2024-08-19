Maharashtra LLB 2024 Counselling: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Details

MH CET 2024: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, has released the round 2 seat allotment result for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 3-year LLB 2024 counselling process today. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can download the results by visiting the official website.

MH CET 3-Year LLB 2024: Steps to Check Allotment Result

Go to the official website of Maharashtra CET, llb3cap24.mahacet.org.

Click on "Candidate Allotment" in the "Check Vacancy / Allotment" section.

Enter your application ID.

Check the result displayed on the screen and save it.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

MAH CET 2024: Counselling Process

Candidates must register on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, cetcell.mahacet.org.

They need to verify their documents.

Candidates can then start filling out forms online to choose their preferred colleges and courses.

A provisional merit list will be released afterwards.

Following the release of the merit list, seat allotment is done entirely based on merit.

Candidates can then visit the allotted college to pay the fees.

MAH CET 2024 Counselling: Category-Wise Reservation

Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Castes converted to Buddhism (SC): 13%

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 7%

Vimukta Jati (VJ)/ De-notified Tribes (DT) (NT-A): 3%

Nomadic Tribes 1 (NT-B): 2.5%

Nomadic Tribes 2 (NT-C): 3.5%

Nomadic Tribes 3 (NT-D): 2%

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 19%

Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC): 10%

MAH CET 3-Year LLB CAP Counselling 2024: Required Documents