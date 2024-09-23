MAH CET 2024 Final Merit List Released, Check Direct Link Here

MAH CET 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the final merit list for the first round of counseling for admissions into BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM, and the First Year of the Four-Year Full-Time Undergraduate Course in MBA (Integrated) and MCA (Integrated) courses. Students can download the merit list by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates who have qualified the exam can submit the confirmation of option form for CAP Round-I online through their login portal until September 25.

The provisional seat allotment results for CAP Round-I will be displayed on September 28. Students can report to their allotted institute and confirm admission by submitting the required documents and payment of fees between September 29 and October 1.

The official notification states: "The Seat Acceptance Fee shall be Rs 1,000 for all candidates. The candidate must pay the Seat Acceptance Fee during the first seat acceptance only. This fee shall be treated as a non-refundable processing fee. The Seat Acceptance Fee must be paid through the candidate's login, via online mode only."

MAH CET 2024: Counselling Process

Candidates must register on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, cetcell.mahacet.org

They need to verify their documents

Candidates can then start filling out the forms online to choose their preferred colleges and courses

A provisional merit list will be released afterward

Following the release of the merit list, seat allotment is done entirely based on merit

Candidates can then visit the allotted college to pay the fees

The CET Cell conducts various entrance exams for admission to professional courses in the state of Maharashtra, India. Its primary purpose is to facilitate the admission process for professional courses such as Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Law, Medical, AYUSH, and Fine Arts.