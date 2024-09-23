Advertisement

MAH CET 2024 Final Merit List Released, Check Direct Link Here

The CET Cell conducts various entrance exams for admission to professional courses in the state of Maharashtra.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
MAH CET 2024 Final Merit List Released, Check Direct Link Here
MAH CET 2024: Students can download merit list by visiting the official website.
MAH CET 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the final merit list for the first round of counseling for admissions into BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM, and the First Year of the Four-Year Full-Time Undergraduate Course in MBA (Integrated) and MCA (Integrated) courses. Students can download the merit list by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates who have qualified the exam can submit the confirmation of option form for CAP Round-I online through their login portal until September 25.

The provisional seat allotment results for CAP Round-I will be displayed on September 28. Students can report to their allotted institute and confirm admission by submitting the required documents and payment of fees between September 29 and October 1.

The official notification states: "The Seat Acceptance Fee shall be Rs 1,000 for all candidates. The candidate must pay the Seat Acceptance Fee during the first seat acceptance only. This fee shall be treated as a non-refundable processing fee. The Seat Acceptance Fee must be paid through the candidate's login, via online mode only."

MAH CET 2024: Counselling Process

  • Candidates must register on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, cetcell.mahacet.org
  • They need to verify their documents
  • Candidates can then start filling out the forms online to choose their preferred colleges and courses
  • A provisional merit list will be released afterward
  • Following the release of the merit list, seat allotment is done entirely based on merit
  • Candidates can then visit the allotted college to pay the fees

The CET Cell conducts various entrance exams for admission to professional courses in the state of Maharashtra, India. Its primary purpose is to facilitate the admission process for professional courses such as Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Law, Medical, AYUSH, and Fine Arts.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
MAHCET, MAH CET 2024 Counselling, Maharashtra CET 2024
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
60 Medical Colleges Set Up Across India In A Year: Government
MAH CET 2024 Final Merit List Released, Check Direct Link Here
RBI To Conduct Nation-Wide Quiz For Undergraduate Students, Check Details
Next Article
RBI To Conduct Nation-Wide Quiz For Undergraduate Students, Check Details
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com