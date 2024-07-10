Maharashtra 3-Year LLB Programme Counselling Registration Begins On July 11

MA CET 3-Year LLB CAP Counselling 2024: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will initiate the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the 3-year LLB programme starting July 11, for the academic year 2024.

Eligible candidates are required to register for the counselling by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Registration closes on July 18, with extended deadlines for non-resident Indians (NRI), Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), Persons of Indian Origin (PIO), Foreign National Students (FNS), and Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWGC) applicants until August 10, 2024.

The CET cell will release the alphabetical list for round 1 on July 23, followed by the final merit list on July 29. These lists will determine the eligibility and ranking of applicants for the next stages of admission.

MA CET 3-Year LLB CAP Counselling 2024: Required Documents

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Conversion certificate with self-attestation

MAH LLB 2024 CET scorecard

Copy of MH CET Law application form

Passport size photo

Scanned signature

Domicile certificate, school leaving certificate mentioning place of birth, birth certificate

MA CET 3-Year LLB CAP Counselling 2024: Schedule Details