Maharashtra 3-Year LLB Programme Counselling Registration Begins On July 11

MA CET 3-Year LLB CAP Counselling 2024: Registration window closes on July 18.
MA CET 3-Year LLB CAP Counselling 2024: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will initiate the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the 3-year LLB programme starting July 11, for the academic year 2024.
Eligible candidates are required to register for the counselling by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Registration closes on July 18, with extended deadlines for non-resident Indians (NRI), Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), Persons of Indian Origin (PIO), Foreign National Students (FNS), and Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWGC) applicants until August 10, 2024.
The CET cell will release the alphabetical list for round 1 on July 23, followed by the final merit list on July 29. These lists will determine the eligibility and ranking of applicants for the next stages of admission.
MA CET 3-Year LLB CAP Counselling 2024: Required Documents
- Class 10 mark sheet
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Conversion certificate with self-attestation
- MAH LLB 2024 CET scorecard
- Copy of MH CET Law application form
- Passport size photo
- Scanned signature
- Domicile certificate, school leaving certificate mentioning place of birth, birth certificate
MA CET 3-Year LLB CAP Counselling 2024: Schedule Details
- Registration for MS, OMS candidates: July 11 to July 18
- Candidate registration for NRI, OCI, PIO, FNS, and CIWGC candidates: July 11 to August 10
- E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled-in application forms by the e-verification team: July 11 to July 21
- E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled-in application forms by the expert committee for NRI, OCI, PIO, FNS, and CIWGC: July 11 to August 12
- Display of alphabetical list for round 1: July 23
- Resolution of grievances related to alphabetical lists and application form edits: July 23 to July 26
- Publication of final merit list for round 1: July 29