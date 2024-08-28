MAH CET 2024 Results To Be Out Soon For Second Entrance Test

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MAH CET Cell) is soon expected to announce the results of the second entrance test for BMS, BBM, BCA and BBA courses. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check the results on the official website of the https://cetcell.mahacet.org/

The results are being announced after considering the grievances received by the students on provisional answer key. The provisional answer keys were out on August 9 and the final answer key were released on August 14, 2024.



The second entrance test for the exam was conducted on August 4, 2024. The first entrance exam was held on May 29, 2024 for over 55,000 students. As many as 49,225 candidates registered for the second entrance examination. The second entrance exam was conducted after several students complained that they had missed the exam due to lack of awareness about the changes.



The CET Cell will start the registrations against the Common Admission Process (CAP) for admission to the courses from August 29. As per the notification issued by the CET Cell, the online registration against CAP will conclude on September 6. The provisional merit list will be released on September 9. Students will also get two days to submit grievances against the provisional list and the final merit list will be out on September 13.



The Government of Maharashtra has established State Common Entrance Test Cell as per Section 10 of the Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions and Fees) Act ,2015. The CET Cell conducts various entrance exams for admission to professional courses in the state of Maharashtra, India. Its primary purpose is to facilitate the admission process for professional courses such as Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Agriculture, law, Medical, AYUSH and Fine Arts.