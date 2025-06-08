'Article vs Article': Devendra Fadnavis Responds To Rahul Gandhi's Poll Rigging Claim

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Devendra Fadnavis has responded to Rahul Gandhi's allegations of electoral fraud in Maharashtra. He criticized Mr Gandhi for questioning the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Mr Fadnavis said that Mr Gandhi is a leader "who cannot accept failure".

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he claimed "match-fixing" in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections and said the "one whom the public rejects, rejects the mandate."

His response comes a day after Mr Gandhi, in an op-ed for The Indian Express, questioned the way the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in which the alliance of the Congress, the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena suffered a humiliating defeat, were conducted.

"If you cannot convince people, then confuse them. This is the policy that Rahul Gandhi is adopting," Mr Fadnavis wrote in a Marathi daily on Sunday, a day after he said he would respond to the "article with an article".

He said the Congress has been rejected by the people, which is why they are now tarnishing the image of democracy by blaming the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

"It has now become a habit for the opposition parties to raise questions on the EVM in every election in Maharashtra. All petitions against the EVM have been dismissed by the Supreme Court," the senior BJP leader wrote.

Mr Fadnavis also said that Mr Gandhi is a leader "who cannot accept failure".

"Are EVMs right in the elections in which the Congress government wins?" he asked.

"Respect the mandate. The public is watching everyone. Now, excuses will not work, and the accountability will be fixed," he concluded.

The alliance of the Congress, Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, known as the Maha Vikas Aghadi, managed to win only 46 of the state's 288 assembly seats between them in the November 20 elections.

The BJP-led alliance, Mahayuti, which comprised the then Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, secured 235 seats. The BJP alone won 132 seats, its best performance in the state's history.

What Rahul Gandhi Said On Maharashtra Polls

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, outlined the alleged electoral irregularities in the Maharashtra polls in a five-step manner.

"Step 1: Rig the panel for appointing the Election Commission, Step 2: Add fake voters to the roll, Step 3: Inflate voter turnout, Step 4: Target the bogus voting exactly where BJP needs to win, Step 5: Hide the evidence," Mr Gandhi wrote in a post on X that accompanied a cutout of his June 7 op-ed.

How to steal an election?



Maharashtra assembly elections in 2024 were a blueprint for rigging democracy.



My article shows how this happened, step by step:



Step 1: Rig the panel for appointing the Election Commission

Step 2: Add fake voters to the roll

Step 3: Inflate voter… pic.twitter.com/ntCwtPVXTu — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 7, 2025

In the article, the Congress MP said he has "doubted the fairness of Indian elections, not every time, not everywhere, but often enough".

"I am not talking of small-scale cheating, but of industrial-scale rigging involving the capture of our national institutions," he wrote.

"But if some earlier election outcomes seemed odd, the outcome of the 2024 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections is glaringly strange. The scale of rigging was so desperate that, despite all efforts to conceal it, tell-tale evidence has emerged from official statistics, without reliance on any nonofficial source, revealing a step-by-step playbook," he added.

He said that "rigging is like match-fixing - the fixing side might win a game, but irreparable damage is done to institutions and to people's faith in the result."

"Match-fixed elections are a poison for any democracy," Mr Gandhi said.

Hours after his X post, the Election Commission re-released a document it had issued in April this year and said his allegations are "completely absurd".