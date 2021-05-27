Maharashtra Covid Curbs To Continue, Graded Easing Later: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra is under lockdown-like curbs since mid-April (File)

The Maharashtra government will extend the lockdown-like curbs in the state after June 1 to stem the spread of coronavirus and relax them later in a phased manner, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said today.

Uddhav Thackeray issued necessary directives in this regard to the state administration during a cabinet meeting, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Precautions are needed at the moment even though case positivity rate (percentage of people who test positive from among those tested) in the state is reducing, the statement quoted Mr Thackeray as saying.

"In 10 to 15 districts, the positivity rate is still very high. Besides, there is threat of the Black Fungus infection (found in recovering/recovered coronavirus patients).

"Today the daily case count has reduced and reached the numbers recorded in September last year. We still need to take precautions," Mr Thackeray said.

The lockdown-like curbs will not be lifted all at once after June 1, he said.

"The curbs will be extended and relaxed after some time in a phased manner," the Chief Minister said.

The issue was discussed in detail in the cabinet meeting, the statement said.

Maharashtra is under lockdown-like curbs since mid-April when the state began reporting a tidal wave of infections every day as the country reeled under the deadly sweep of the second wave of coronavirus.