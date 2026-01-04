"Turning Maharashtra Into UP, Bihar": Thackeray Cousins Attack Mahayuti

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, on Sunday unveiled their alliance manifesto for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

During the event in Mumbai, the two cousins, who reunited last year, launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra.

"Nobody comes with permanent power. If they think they will never be removed from government, they should rethink. I have been saying this for years; they are turning Maharashtra into UP and Bihar," Raj Thackeray said in a joint press conference with Uddhav Thackeray.

"Maharashtra has shown direction to the country," the MNS chief, whose party workers have been accused of targeting people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in the past, said.

He also questioned the Mahayuti, which comprises Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' BJP, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, after its candidates were elected unopposed in the Maharashtra civic elections.

"The BJP had gone to the Supreme Court against the unopposed elected candidates of West Bengal. I want to know what the same party thinks of unopposed elected candidates of Mahayuti now," he said.

He said that Marathi has to be respected and claimed that the mayor of Mumbai and other cities in the state will be Marathi.

Uddhav Thackeray also demanded the cancellation of the January 15 Maharashtra civic elections in wards where candidates, mostly from ruling parties, won unopposed.

He alleged that "after vote-stealing, they now steal candidates".

"If the SEC has courage, it should cancel elections where candidates were chosen unopposed and initiate the poll process again in those wards," the Sena (UBT) chief said.

He said having candidates chosen unopposed is like denying voters, especially 'Gen Z', the chance to exercise their franchise.

The former Maharashtra chief minister also claimed that "the atmosphere in the country is like democracy has been taken over by mobocracy".

He also targeted Maharashtra legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, who has been accused of violating the model code of conduct in force for civic polls, interfering in the nomination process and tampering with CCTV footage linked to the exercise.

Narwekar must be suspended immediately because, as a speaker, he does not belong to any party and has the responsibility to conduct work without any allegiance, he said, adding he should be charged for violating the poll code.

Narwekar, the BJP MLA from Colaba in south Mumbai, has dismissed the charges as baseless and politically motivated.

Thackeray Brothers Release Manifesto For BMC Polls

The manifesto, 'Vachan Nama', was released at an event at Shiv Sena Bhawan, marking Raj Thackeray's return to the place after 20 years.

The manifesto's cover prominently featured a photograph of the Thackeray brothers alongside Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance pledged to provide affordable housing and strengthen infrastructure across healthcare, public transport, and education sectors.

Under the manifesto, women employed as domestic workers and Koli women are to receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 under the proposed 'Swabhiman Nidhi' scheme.

The alliance has also said that if it comes to power, it will cut the minimum fare to Rs 5 from Rs 10 and add more buses and routes. They also promised to scrap property tax on homes up to 700 sq ft and change parking rules so that each flat in redeveloped buildings gets one parking space.

Elections for the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra are scheduled for January 15. Elections are being held for 2,869 seats spread across 893 wards in these 29 municipal corporations. Except for Mumbai, which has 227 seats, the rest are multi-member wards.

