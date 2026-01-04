Raj Thackeray Enters Sena Bhavan After 20 Years As Maharashtra Politics Changes Again

Sunday afternoon marked more than just a political event for Raj Thackeray, but an emotional return. After 20 years, he entered Shiv Sena Bhavan, the very building where his political career took shape and where his relationship with Uddhav Thackeray had ended in 2005. Now, after reconciliation with cousin Uddhav Thackeray and an alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT), the two parties' joint manifesto will be released from there. This is not just an alliance, but a milestone of two decades of rivalry, ups and downs, and changing politics.

Declaration of heir and beginning of rift (2003)

At the 2003 Mahabaleshwar convention, Balasaheb Thackeray announced his third son, Uddhav Thackeray, as the Shiv Sena's working president. This decision came as a surprise to many, as Raj Thackeray was considered the natural successor, both within and outside the organization. There were arguments. Raj's appearance, aggressiveness, speaking style, and even his prowess as a cartoonist mirrored Balasaheb Thackeray's. But the announcement of the heir marked the first major rift in the relationship.

Raj Thackeray: Personality, experiments and contradictions

Balasaheb's brother Shrikant Thackeray's son, Raj (whose name was once 'Swarraj'), became active in politics early on. Balasaheb made him president of the Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena. In the 1990s, he formed the Shiv Udyog Sena to address employment issues. His decision to invite Michael Jackson to Mumbai to raise funds-where the Shiv Sena has consistently opposed Western culture-was an example of Raj's out-of-the-box approach.

Kini Scandal: Turning point (1996)

The biggest setback in his political career was the Ramesh Kini scandal. Kini was murdered in Pune on July 23, 1996. The heat of the allegations reached Raj Thackeray. A CBI investigation was conducted, Raj was questioned, and his close associate Ashutosh Rane was arrested. Raj did not go to jail, but his stature within the party diminished. This is where Uddhav Thackeray began to strengthen his grip on the organization. Raj's supporters were marginalized in ticket distribution and party decisions.

'Me Mumbaikar' vs the strictures of Marathiism (2003)

Uddhav Thackeray attempted to unite everyone through the "Me Mumbaikar" campaign. Meanwhile, Raj's supporters resorted to violence against candidates from north India at Kalyan station. While Uddhav Thackeray was building bridges through the Hindi-language "Saamana," the North Indian Conference, and Sanjay Nirupam's Rajya Sabha election, Raj's politics repeatedly destroyed those bridges.

Departure from Shiv Sena, birth of MNS (2005-06)

In 2005, Raj Thackeray left the Shiv Sena. In 2006, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was formed, carrying the same agenda of Marathi-vad and anti-outsiderism that Balasaheb had founded. Before 2009, violence against north Indians, inflammatory speeches, and arrests brought the MNS into the spotlight.

2009-2012: Towards the peak

2009 assembly: 13 MLAs - small in number, big in impact.

The victory of MNS in Shiv Sena stronghold like Dadar raised questions on the existence of Shiv Sena.

Nashik 2012: MNS becomes largest party, mayor

In 2012, the MNS succeeded in electing its mayor in Nashik. Raj Thackeray claimed he could influence state politics.

Nashik model and the falling graph

Dream projects like Godavari Riverfront (Goda Park) and attempts were made for urban transformation, but with time neither the projects nor the political status could survive.

2014 assembly: 1 seat

2017 Municipal Corporation: Nashik lost

2019 assembly: again 1 seat

Leaders started leaving him and questions were raised on his 'Mauj' style.

PM Modi: From support to opposition, then a U-turn

2011: Visit to Gujarat, praises Modi model

2014: Did not field candidates against BJP

2019: Sharp attacks on PM Modi, meetings with video projections, then ED summons. On August 22, 2019, the ED interrogated Raj Thackeray for nine hours. After this, the anti-Modi protests subsided.

2024 Lok Sabha elections: MNS gives unconditional support to BJP

From Marathiism to Hindutva (2020 onwards)

The MNS's flag changed, from Chaurangi to saffron. Along with this, its agenda also changed. The party moved from Marathiism to Hindutva. Mosque loudspeakers and the Hanuman Chalisa began to shape the new political axis. Hindi-speaking Vagish Saraswat became the general secretary. The same Raj, who once personified north Indian opposition, now began to rely on Hindi-speaking people.

Today: Return after 20 years

Today at 12 noon, a joint manifesto was released at Shiv Sena Bhavan. Both Raj and Uddhav Thackeray were present. This moment was also an emotional one for Raj Thackeray, as he left the Shiv Sena office 20 years ago due to differences.

In the master plan of the alliance, domestic workers are being given Rs 1,500 per month and property tax exemption is being given to houses up to 700 square feet.