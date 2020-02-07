Maharashtra Farm Loan Waiver To Be Enforced By April 15: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray has reviewed preparations for the roll out with the collectors (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the farm loan waiver scheme will be implemented in the state by April 15.

The state government has uploaded the names of 88 per cent farmers eligible for the waiver, announced in December last year with an upper limit of Rs 2 lakh on its portal, officials said.

"Till now data of 32,16,278 farmers has been uploaded and 95 per cent of them have been linked with Aadhaar. From February 11, scrutiny of how the machinery will function will be done. From February 21, the list of beneficiary farmers will be published," they said.

Mr Thackeray reviewed preparations for the roll out with collectors, divisional commissioners and bank officials and asked all stakeholders to provide complete assistance to farmers.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said the implementation of the farm loan waiver was being done at rapid pace, adding that the administration had done in 35 days what would otherwise have taken six months.