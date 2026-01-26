Maharashtra BJP Minister's 'Erase Shinde' Threat Amid BMC Mayor Suspense

Maharashtra minister Ganesh Naik has once again taken a sharp swipe at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, reviving visible tensions within the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. Speaking at a public event, Naik made a provocative remark suggesting that if the BJP leadership permitted him, he could politically "erase" Shinde's presence.

These comments come in the backdrop of recent municipal election results, where he expressed dissatisfaction with the alliance strategy.

Naik argued that the BJP would have performed better had it contested independently, particularly in regions like Thane, Kalyan, and Ulhasnagar. According to the minister, party workers were unhappy with seat-sharing and alliance decisions, which affected outcomes.

Despite the strong words, Naik stressed that the BJP is a disciplined party and that its workers abide by leadership decisions, even when there are internal disagreements.

Shinde's Sena emerged as the second-biggest party after the BJP in the recent local body elections in Maharashtra, winning 399 out of the total 2,869 wards. In the BMC, it finished third after the BJP and the Sena (UBT), helping the BJP to cross the majority mark with its victories in 29 wards.

However, in the aftermath of the BMC polls, there were apparent demands within the Sena that they get the mayor's post, in line with the tradition of Mumbai having a Sena mayor for over two decades until its split, sources had earlier told NDTV.

The buzz intensified with Shinde moving his corporators to a five-star hotel earlier this month, but the BJP had sought to play down any speculation.

The decision on the mayor's post is still pending, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying that leaders of the alliance, including him and Shinde, will take a call on the mayor question.