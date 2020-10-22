Maharashtra, Bihar Cops Solve Kidnapping Case In Joint Operation

The Maharashtra and Bihar Police jointly solved kidnapping of a minor boy. (Representational)

The Maharashtra and Bihar Police, who had strained ties over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, have come together and solved the case of kidnapping of a minor boy by arresting a person from Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The seven-year-old boy was kidnapped on October 14 from Bihar's Champaran district, the official from Mumbai police said.

On October 19, his family members got a call for ransom of Rs 20 lakh, failing which the caller threatened to kill the boy.

While conducting probe into the case, the Bihar police came to know the ransom call was made from Kandivali in Mumbai, the official said.

The Bihar police then contacted the Mumbai police and with their help, the accused, Riyasuddin Ansari, was arrested from suburban Kandivali on Tuesday, he said.

On the basis of the accused's call detail records, the Bihar police also come to know he was in constant touch with three other persons - Khan Muhammad Ansari (35), Alauddin Ansari (22) and Muslim Ansari (35) - who were also arrested from Bihar.

The accused revealed that Muslim Ansari had kept the boy in a forest area under Padrauna police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, from where he was rescued by police, the official said.

The conspiracy to kidnap the boy was hatched by Khan Muhammad Ansari, as he was under debt and wanted to get money by seeking ransom, the official said, adding that all the accused were well known to the boy's family members.

Accused Riyasuddin Ansari, who was arrested from Mumbai, was handed over to the Bihar police on Wednesday, he added.