"Am I Playing Marbles Here?" Ajit Pawar Snaps At Flood-Hit Farmer's Request

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar sparked a political row on Friday after a video of him snapping at a farmer who questioned him over a loan waiver, in rain-hit Marathwada region, went viral.

The video showed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president angrily responding to the young farmer and mocking his query by saying "give him the chief ministership" role. He is also heard asking the man if the latter thinks that the state government "is here to play marbles".

As the clip triggered a controversy and the Opposition targeted Mr Pawar over his "arrogance", he accused them of "creating misunderstandings".

The incident took place in Paranda taluka in Dharashiv district, when Mr Pawar was on a tour of the flood-affected areas.

As the man sought to know about the implementation of a loan waiver for the farmers, Mr Pawar said in Marathi "give him the chief ministership", as the crowd erupted in laughter.

"All kinds of dramas can be played but money can't be played. Are we here to play marbles," he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said he started his tour of the flood-hit regions at 6am. "You harass those who work... I understand the farmers' plight. Look at me now. I am working so hard. I still have a place to go. I understand that too. We help women and sisters so much today," he said.

Marathwada, in the central part of the state, comprises Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Beed and Dharashiv districts. Heavy rains and swollen rivers have caused large-scale damage in Marathwada since September 20, claiming at least nine lives. Crops on more than 30,000 hectares were washed away due to the floods, as per the state government. Rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of 86 persons across eight districts of Marathwada so far during the ongoing monsoon season, officials said.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) hit out at Mr Pawar over his "arrogance".

"This is not Ajit Pawar's style, it's arrogance!. What did these three (Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers) do? The Chief Minister says don't play politics. They should learn from Punjab. The central government didn't help them, but the state government did," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said.

The Deputy Chief Minister, however, alleged the Opposition was creating "misunderstandings".

"A lot of people had gathered there. I was hearing a lot of questions. What I said before and after that is not being taken into account. I had a good tour and I understood everything. You only target those who work hard," he said.

The incident came days after Mr Pawar faced criticism for "threatening" a woman IPS officer in the middle of taking action against illegal excavation, even though members of the ruling coalition said he spoke in his "normal tone".

In another video, which also went viral, Mr Pawar was seen speaking to Karmala sub-divisional police officer Anjana Krishna over the phone belonging to a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) worker regarding an alleged illegal excavation of 'murrum', which is widely used as a sub-base and filling material for road construction, in Solapur. As Ms Krishna failed to recognise his voice, he is heard threatening her with action.

The two-minute video shows Mr Pawar telling Ms Krishna: ""Suno, mai deputy chief minister bol raha hu aur aapko aadesh deta hu ki vo rokwao (Listen, I am the deputy chief minister and giving you the order to stop it)."

"Tujhe mujhe dekhna hai na. Tera number de do ya WhatsApp call karo. Mera chehra toh aapko samajh me aaega na (You want to see me, right? Give me your number or call me on WhatsApp. You will recognise my face, right?)," he added. "Itna aapko daring hua hai kya (how dare you)."

The video had sparked a political row, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut saying "Ajit Pawar has no moral right to remain in the government".

NCP leader Sunil Tatkare, however, defended Mr Pawar, saying: "I don't think he (Mr Pawar) threatened the officer.. I want to tell you that this is his normal tone and he talks like this only... The officer was doing her work, I do not blame her.. In a democracy, people raise their grievances and accordingly, we see 'dada' (Mr Pawar) having a conversation with the officers."

The NCP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with the Shiv Sena, are part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra.