"Workers Wanted It": Pawars On Fighting Pimpri Chinchwad Civic Polls Together

After weeks of speculation, the Pawars have officially reunited in their bastions of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The decision comes nearly a fortnight before the Mumbai civic polls.

While the two parties had come together in some regions during the Municipal Council elections, this marks the first major stage-managed reunion of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) since their split in 2023.

Confirming the alliance in Pune, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Rohit Pawar said the decision was taken after consultations with local workers.

"This is a fight between the workers and for their election. After listening to their views and understanding their concerns, it was decided that both NCP factions, Ajit Pawar's NCP and NCP (SP), will contest the polls together in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad," said the two-time MLA.

Ajit Pawar, addressing a rally late on Saturday night in Pimpri-Chinchwad, also confirmed the reunion, stating that the two NCPs would fight the municipal elections together for the development of the region.

"While finalising the list of candidates for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Nationalist Congress Party SP faction decided to contest the elections together. Because of this, the family will come together once again," said the Deputy Chief Minister.

While members of the Pawar family have participated in several political and non-political events in recent months, meetings with their respective alliance partners have kept the final call on a reunion under a cloud of uncertainty.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had clarified that the two Mahayuti allies would not contest as a single unit in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad for strategic reasons.

"NCP and BJP will be fighting against each other. If we fight alongside each other, the chances of a third party benefiting increase," the Chief Minister had said.

Talks of a reunion had briefly derailed after reports suggested that Ajit Pawar's NCP was keen on both factions contesting under the same symbol. However, this was firmly rejected by Rohit Pawar.

"Both parties will contest under their respective symbols," Rohit Pawar clarified.

He also emphasised that the decision was made after several rounds of discussions and repeated requests from workers, noting that senior leadership was not involved in the decision-making process.

"This decision has been taken only for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and that too after listening to local workers and with their consent. Pawar Saheb is not involved in this entire decision-making process," he said.

