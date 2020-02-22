Maha Shivratri: 'Yoga Not A Religion, But A Science,' Says Venkaiah Naidu

Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre celebrated Maha Shiv Ratri on Feb 21. Vice President Naidu attended

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu joined devotees in celebrating Maha Shivaratri at the Isha Yoga Center on Friday and exhorted them to practice Yoga calling it a science and an ancient art form.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, he said, "The world needs happiness, not only prosperity, and certainly material gains cannot alone bring happiness, there is more to it and that is exactly what Lord Shiva teaches us. Adiyogi is the one who first transmitted the yogic science to humanity."

Speaking about the importance of doing Yoga, Vice President Naidu said, "Yoga is not a religion, it is a science. It brings you peace, it is an ancient art. We must all now get back to Yoga. I am happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the initiative to take Yoga to the United Nations. Now Yoga is catching up. Thanks to the initiative of the Prime Minister."

"Yoga is not political activity, we should not see it from a political or a religious prism, Yoga is not because of Modi, it is for your body," he further said.

A privilege to have with us the Vice President of India to celebrate #MahaShivratri. Many other dignitaries made the time to be with us.The beauty of our civilization is, we can come together erasing all barriers and hierarchies to experience & celebrate a cosmic phenomenon. –Sg pic.twitter.com/MZVJMJ50Kv - Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) February 22, 2020

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey also extended his wishes to the people on Mahashivratri while speaking to reporters in Coimbatore.

When asked about the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Mr Choubey said, "The atmosphere which is being created against the CAA is very unfortunate, the Opposition parties including Congress must understand that. People who are doing it are insulting the nation."

