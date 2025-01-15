Maha Kumbh: Devotees Brave Biting Cold To Take Holy Dip In Sangam

Braving the biting cold, devotees brimming with energy and enthusiasm converged at the Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday.

Chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Ganga Maiyya' were heard as the devotees took a dip in the bone-chilling water.

"It was for the first time that I took a dip in Sangam. After taking the dip, I really felt refreshed," said Nibar Chaudhary, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Basti district.

The 62-year-old was escorted by two persons, as he walked towards the Sangam area to take a dip.

Shivram Verma, who accompanied Chaudhary, said that his experience was good, adding the administration here has made proper arrangements for the devotees.

Devotees take a holy dip at the Sangam on the 'Makar Sankranti' festival

Lucknow resident Nancy, who came here for the first time, echoed similar sentiments.

"My experience at the Maha Kumbh has been good so far," she said.

Abhishek, a resident of neighbouring Fatehpur district, said the "overall experience was good" and added that he "did not face any problems".

Vijay Katheria, a resident of Kanpur, lauded the security arrangements made at the Maha Kumbh.

"My experience was good. Proper safety arrangements were made for the devotees and adequate police force was maintained from the security point of view," he said.

Despite Wednesday being a non-major bathing day, the religious from across the country and abroad gathered here in large numbers to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela taking place in the vicinity of Sangam - the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

Kaushambi resident Mahesh Pasi, who took the holy dip along with his brother Naresh and other family members, said that his family decided to come here after 'Makar Sankranti' due to the cold weather.

"Initially, the children in our family wanted to take a dip at the Sangam on 'Paush Purnima' and Makar Sankranti, but the elders suggested that staying there under the prevailing cold weather may result in children falling ill and the massive turnout of people will also result in family members getting separated from one another. So, it was decided that we will come a day after Makar Sankranti," he said.

He added that this family would come here again if the weather condition improves on Basant Panchami.

Mohit Kumar, a resident of Sitapur district, said that he had planned to come here with his sisters.

"But unfortunately two weeks ago, my grandmother broke her leg. So, my sisters have postponed their plans for the time being. Hopefully, they will be able to take a dip either on Basant Panchami or on the day of 'Maghi Purnima'," said Kumar, who works in Lucknow.

Gonda resident Sushil Kashyap, who came here with his family members late Tuesday night, said that they had the "privilege of taking a dip during sunrise".

"However, we were not able to offer our 'pranaam' (salutation) to the Sun God in person as the sky was cloudy. But we did perform the puja as per the timing mentioned in the 'panchaang' (traditional Hindu calendar)," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the seers belonging to various 'akharas' took the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Maha Kumbh on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti'.

Around 3.5 crore devotees took a dip in the Triveni Sangam on 'Makar Sankranti'.

Leading most of the akharas were ash-smeared Naga sadhus, who mesmerised the onlookers with their mastery of traditional weapons.

From skilfully wielding spears and swords to energetically playing the 'damru', their demonstrations were a vibrant celebration of age-old traditions, an official statement said.

In addition to the male Naga sadhus, female Naga ascetics were also present in significant numbers.

The present edition of the Kumbh is being held after 12 years, though seers claim the celestial permutations and combinations for the event are taking place after 144 years, making the occasion even more auspicious.

The fair would continue till February 26.

