Ministry Of Education Launches Yuva Sangam Phase VI Registration For College Students

The Ministry of Education has initiated online registration for Yuva Sangam Phase VI, which is a youth exchange program under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative. Interested candidates can apply through the official EBSB portal.

Yuva Sangam is a program launched by the Department of Higher Education. It is aimed at promoting the concept of 'Unity in Diversity.' Yuva Sangam is a platform where students from different states and Union Territories are brought together through structured exposure visits, helping them experience India's diversity.

Who can apply?

Young people between 18 and 30 years can register, including:

Students from Higher Education Institutions (HEIs)

Volunteers from the National Service Scheme (NSS)

Members of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS)

Young professionals from various fields

What does the programme offer?

Selected participants will:

Travel to their paired state or Union Territory

Spend 5 to 7 days (excluding travel time) on educational and cultural tours

Interact with local communities

Learn about regional traditions, language, food, lifestyle and development practices

Visit educational institutions and important local sites

Participation so far

The response to the program has been encouraging:

In Phase V of the program, over 46,000 registrations have been received from all over India.

So far, over 6,000 participants and coordinators have registered since the launch of the program (including the pilot phase in 2022).

Tours have been organized by premier higher education institutions in the country.

For Phase VI of the program, 22 institutions have been selected as nodal centers.

The program aligns with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020. The program adopts a "Whole of Government" approach. In this approach, various ministries, departments, state governments, and institutions come together to provide young participants with meaningful learning experiences.