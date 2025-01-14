Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
25 minutes ago
Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh:

Millions of devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Tuesday morning, marking the first 'Amrit Snan' (bath) of the Maha Kumbh 2025. Many foreign devotees also immersed themselves in the sacred tradition and sang 'bhajans'. 

Held once every 12 years, people attend Maha Kumbh to take a dip in the sacred waters, believed to wash away sins and purify the soul.

Maha Kumbh, dubbed the largest gathering of humanity in the world, is expected to bring more than 40 crore people to Prayagraj, which is more than the population of the US and Russia. The event has been set up at around 4,000 hectares and will continue till February 26. Massive security arrangements have also been made across the city, including AI cameras and underwater drones.

Here are the live updates on Maha Kumbh 2025:

Jan 14, 2025 08:24 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

"Living form of our eternal culture": Yogi Adityanath as devotees take 1st 'Amrit Snan' at Maha Kumbh

As devotees took their first 'Amrit Snan' (sacred bath) at the Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared pictures and said it is the "living form of our eternal culture and faith".

"Today, on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith 'Makar Sankranti', congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj!," he wrote.

Jan 14, 2025 07:42 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Maha Kumbh 2025: Seer enters Maha Kumbh on Harley Davidson, attendees add colour to mega event

Millions reached Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the Ganga river, as the world's largest religious gathering Maha Kumbh 2025 began on Monday. Its many attendees were adding colour to the event, one of them being a biker seer.

Visuals showed the seer riding into the Maha Kumbh tent city on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Another seer known as 'Splendor' baba undertook a 14-day journey from Gujarat on a three-wheeler motorcycle, according to news agency ANI. Chabhi wale Baba, meanwhile, roams around with a 20 kg key.

Jan 14, 2025 07:34 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Maha Kumbh 2025: Procession of Niranjani Akhada heads towards Triveni Sangam

The procession of Niranjani Akhada is heading towards the Sangam for the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh. Sadhus of the 13 Akhadas of the Sanatan Dharma will take a holy dip.

"It's a matter of happiness for us that Shmbhu Panchayati Atal Akhara and Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada are going together to have 'Amrit Snan'. It has been a tradition that Naga Sadhus are kept ahead," Naga Baba Pramod Giri of the Shambu Panchayati Atal Akhara said.

Jan 14, 2025 07:28 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Maha Kumbh 2025: Foreign devotees take holy dip marking 1st 'Amrit Snan'

Not just Indian but several foreign devotees as well  participated in the first 'Amrit Snan' (sacred bath) at the Maha Kumbh on Tuesday. They also gathered to sing bhajans, blending into the devotional ambience. They sang 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' and 'Mahishasura Mardini Stotram,' adding their voices to the sacred chants of the gathering.


Jan 14, 2025 07:08 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees take first 'Amrit Snan' at Triveni Sangam

Millions of devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Tuesday morning, marking the first 'Amrit Snan' (bath) of the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Maha Kumbh, Maha Kumbh 2025, Maha Kumbh Amrit Snan
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.