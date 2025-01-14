Millions of devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Tuesday morning, marking the first 'Amrit Snan' (bath) of the Maha Kumbh 2025. Many foreign devotees also immersed themselves in the sacred tradition and sang 'bhajans'.

Held once every 12 years, people attend Maha Kumbh to take a dip in the sacred waters, believed to wash away sins and purify the soul.

Maha Kumbh, dubbed the largest gathering of humanity in the world, is expected to bring more than 40 crore people to Prayagraj, which is more than the population of the US and Russia. The event has been set up at around 4,000 hectares and will continue till February 26. Massive security arrangements have also been made across the city, including AI cameras and underwater drones.

Here are the live updates on Maha Kumbh 2025: